A proposed settlement in the city’s lawsuit with Neal Communities calls for Venice to repay the company roughly $1 million.
The amount represents a refund of $795,399.47 in “extraordinary mitigation fees” (EMF) the company paid related to various developments; an additional $160,000 whose purpose isn’t stated in the draft agreement, but that could be part of its attorney fees and costs; and an unspecified amount of EMF the company paid since March 1.
Former longtime land-use attorney turned Twelfth Circuit Court Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled on Feb. 8 that the EMF was an unconstitutional “taking” under Florida law.
Former city manager Marty Black said in a deposition that the city imposed the fee under substantial political pressure from “a large anti-growth contingency … including the [defunct] Venice Taxpayers League,” to ensure new developments, and not existing taxpayers, would carry the financial burden of new growth in the city.
But unlike impact fees, which are required to correlate to a development’s impact on, say, roads, the EMF was often referred to as a developer “extraction,” with the money used for various purposes.
The fees ranged from $1,598 per unit to $1,829. Neal began objecting to them in the summer of 2014.
Since then, the payments have been placed in a separate account. The city filed a lawsuit in 2017 to get a ruling on the legality of the fee.
In his ruling, Carroll called the EMF an “extortion” extraction that’s unconstitutional at both the U.S. and Florida levels.
The decision would have required the city to repay Neal almost $2 million and would cost it about $12 million in future EMF collections. The city will keep any funds remaining after paying the company, under the settlement.
The city could appeal, but it has been in negotiations with Neal over the settlement. It’s on next week’s Council agenda.
On Tuesday, Venice City Attorney Kelly Fernandez will lead the Council through a fourth private shade meeting to discuss the settlement. Immediately after the Council is scheduled to publicly discuss the matter.
If the settlement is approved, the city has 10 days after it’s signed to make the required payments.
Also within 10 days, Neal would dedicate a 12-foot-wide parcel along Border Road to the city that will either get sidewalks or a multi-use recreational trail in the future. The land had been part of discussions between the city and Neal for some time.
The settlement would resolve all issues between the parties, with neither admitting any liability. Neal would be relieved of paying any EMF in the future.
Neal has said the lawsuit was not the fault of the current City Council, but did single out a former Council member, Deborah Anderson, as someone “who pushed the idea for this litigation.”
Anderson added Neal to her lawsuit regarding a negative mailer that targeted her re-election. She narrowly lost in November 2017.
Senior Writer Bob Mudge contributed to this report.
