VENICE — Since the city's alcohol law went into effect, the city has not seen any increase in incidents or trash at the beaches because of it, according to police.
The new law, called an ordinance, allows the sale and consumption of alcohol at city public beaches.
"We knew it was important to monitor any adverse affects from the ordinance," VPD Capt. Andy Leisenring told the city council Tuesday.
Assistant City Manager James Clinch and Leisenring both gave an update about the ordinance, which went into effect on Feb. 22.
Clinch mentioned there were no changes in trash or garbage on the beaches in regards to alcohol.
VPD also found no increase of incidents related to alcohol along the beaches and by the concessions.
"We have no issues from the police department in continuing this ordinance," Leisenring said.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler brought up reports about complaints on increased noise and trespassing at the Jetty Villas next to the South Jetty. Somebody had attributed the disturbances to alcohol, she said.
Leisenring said the department already had complaints about trespassing before the ordinance went into affect and did not think the complaints were directly because of it.
"There is trespassing all the time," he said while mentioning it was a busy park in general.
However, he noted the park was one of the most patrolled parks in the city.
Clinch said the city is working with the villas about additional signage about trespassing and possible fencing.
Two of the beach area concessionaires in Venice -- Chris Johnson with Jetty Jacks and Justin Bloomquist with Pilot House on Venice Beach -- also spoke about their views on the ordinance.
Johnson mentioned how his staff took courses on the sale of beer and wine. He also said staff goes around to pick up trash but mostly find cigarettes and napkins.
"We have had no problems and no incident reports," Johnson said.
Bloomquist agreed with Johnson on the ordinance not causing any problems for his location either.
The ordinance was set to sunset in February next year, but upon hearing the updates, City Council decided to look at renewing the ordinance.
