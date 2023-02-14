VENICE — The city's revenue and expenses are largely as projected in the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget — October, November and December of 2022 — even as the recovery from Hurricane Ian continues.
Property tax collections are at 82%, which is "pretty normal," Finance Director Linda Senne said at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Taxes are due Nov. 1, with a 4% discount if paid by the end of the month. The balance will come in over the next two months, she said.
Communication and utilities taxes are a little above the 25% projection for the quarter, she said, and license and permit revenue is a little under.
So is intergovernmental revenue, though at some point Federal Emergency Management Agency revenue will come in, she said.
That point could be up to three years away, though, she added. The city's first request for reimbursement is expected to be submitted by the end of next month.
Debris cleanup cost about $4.5 million, of which Senne said she's hoping FEMA will reimburse 90%.
When FEMA pays, money that came from any of the city's enterprise funds, such as Solid Waste, has to be replaced rather than going into the General Fund, she said.
Public Works is starting to deal with repairs that require permits, and the General Fund will have to cover those, she said.
On the revenue side, the city has seen an unexpected windfall in interest income, Senne's report shows — $206,323 when the prediction was for $30,000.
The budget projection will be adjusted in the next quarter, if necessary, she said.
The only revenue category well below 25% is miscellaneous income, and it's largely due to timing.
The major portion of it is the city's share of income from the Venice Pier Groups restaurants, Sharky's and Fins, at the Venice Fishing Pier. Senne said the the payment is usually made in the spring.
With only two exceptions, department expenses are all at or below 25%, she said.
One is the city manager's office, where memberships bumped costs up to 27%, and the other is for the city attorney, who's at 28% due to work related to Ian.
Based on the numbers through December, Senne said the city would have a fund balance of $22 million at the end of the fiscal year in September, including an an excess over required reserves of about $9.5 million.
Required reserves includes four months' operating expenses; $250,000 for shoreline protection projects; and a $2 million rainy-day fund.
The Council will get a report on the audited Fiscal Year 2022 budget at its Feb. 28 meeting.
