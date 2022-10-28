City's monthly bike rides return after hurricane STAFF REPORT Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The city of Venice's monthly bicycle rides are held on the second Thursday of each month and will be returning on Nov. 10.The ride was canceled in October after the hurricane hit in late September.Returning in November, the event is a 6-mile casual ride around the island of Venice led by Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper. Participants need to bring a bike and helmet.The ride meets at 10 a.m. in the west parking lot of City Hall at 401 West Venice Avenue across from Avenue Des Parques. There will be a brief safety discussion before the ride. Registration is encouraged, so if there is inclement weather that cancels the ride, Culpepper can notify participants. People can email Culpepper to register or for more information at:dculpepper@venicefl.gov Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Police: Man causes crash, then buys whiskey shots Leave the county charter amendment process alone Now the rebuild begins Homeowners must disclose flood-damage when selling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Police: Man causes crash, then buys whiskey shots Leave the county charter amendment process alone Now the rebuild begins Homeowners must disclose flood-damage when selling Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
