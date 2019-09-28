VENICE — The campaign for three seats on the Venice City Council is heating up, and so is the rhetoric.
Mayoral candidate Frankie Abbruzzino posted a video on social media saying one of his opponents, Ron Feinsod, was engaged in dirty politics against himself and Council Member Bob Daniels, who’s also running for mayor.
The video was posted after former Venice Council Member Sue Lang, who recently helped organize a Feinsod fundraiser, filed an ethics charge against Daniels.
Another Feinsod supporter posted Lang’s explanation of the complaint on social media. In it, Lang claimed Daniels’ support for a development made him biased.
“(He) voted for just about everything that every developer has asked for,” Lang said in an email.
She called it a bald-faced lie when Daniels, at a campaign forum, reiterated a claim in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that Lang once urged card readers be used to limit traffic onto the island. Lang said she never made the comment.
Her complaint says Daniels was not respectful, as required by the city’s ethics rules, and is unable to make impartial decisions on land development petitions.
But Lang hedged, stating in part: “(While) it may not be a specific violation of the city ethics code, it seems to me to be a violation of the spirit of (the code).”
Daniels said Feinsod is backed by former Mayor Ed Martin, Lang and Mike Rafferty, of Venice Tax Watch. He said that when Martin and Lang were on the Council they “lost taxpayers millions.”
His experience on the Council, he said, is a “track record of saving millions out of the budget” along with bringing in millions to Venice.
“Our current team (City Council) has served three consecutive terms and they put the heart back in Venice that the Martin (and) Lang team destroyed.”
Another complaint
It’s the second ethics charge filed against Daniels. The first was by Venice resident Dawn Champiny, who filed a complaint after he Googled her name from the dais during a public meeting and sent her contact information to his personal phone. Daniels apologized but said it’s perfectly legal.
The complaint was filed with the state and likely won’t be heard until after the election.
Champiny later filed the same complaint with the city, which has its own process to follow.
Daniels called both complaints frivolous and predicted they will be dismissed without merit.
A social media explanation
In his video defending Daniels, Abbruzzino says that “what people need to know is who’s behind all this. He calls out Rafferty and Lang and saying they are “part of that consortium.”
He said he doesn’t think it’s a “viable ethics complaint.”
“But now they can say, oh, now we have a second ethics complaint. They’re doing this to elevate (Feinsod),” Abbruzzino said.
“(Feinsod) would put out stuff that is so inaccurate, and people would clap, thinking it was accurate and it wasn’t. It’s pure craziness.”
He was referring to Feinsod’s comments after Daniels mentioned during the Milano subdivision election forum on Sept. 17 that there were originally two fences planned in the median of West Venice Avenue to keep people from jaywalking.
Feinsod demanded to know where the second fence was.
“We paid for it. Where is it?” he said. His supporters in the audience broke into applause.
According to City Engineer Kathleen Weeden, only a small section was to be “double fenced” around Venice MainStreet’s digital message board in the original plan. There were other areas, called “vistas,” without any fence at all.
Ultimately, Venice abandoned “double fencing” and used the fence panels to fill in the “vista areas,” thus creating a long, single-fence line to discourage jaywalking.
“I’m almost to the point where there is so much dirty politics going on in the Feinsod camp that I would rather see Bob (Daniels), if I weren’t elected, rather than this Feinsod character because there is so much of this stuff going on behind the scenes,” Abbruzzino said. “It’s amazing how dirty they are getting.”
Response
Feinsod said the claims of dirty politics against him are unfounded.
“What my volunteers do on their own time does not affect my campaign,” Feinsod said.
He said the ethics complaints “obviously” have merit.
“But it’s ultimately not up to me to decide,” Feinsod said. “After nine years on Council, Daniels should know better than to be doing those types of things.”
“I am playing by the rules. I am not an experienced politician. I do not get involved with anything to do with dark money. There was a (campaign) postcard recently mailed. I didn’t pay for them. And I didn’t tell them to do anything. I have nothing to hide.”
