CLARIFICATION: A March 20 story on the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the state against Bellagio on Venice Island HOA Inc. and two directors said resident Tom Gavlick was a named defendant in the lawsuit. Gavlick was named throughout the complaint and signed the settlement agreement with the Attorney General’s Office but wasn’t one of the three defendants named in the suit.
