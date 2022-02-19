Clay shooting for charity in March STAFF REPORT Feb 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The Venice Area Board of Realtors will be hosting the eighth annual Stephen L. Lingley Splitt’n Clays For Charity on March 3.The event benefits The Twig and will take place at the Sarasota County Gun Range, 3445 Rustic Road in Nokomis.Registration and a BBQ lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the shoot starts at 1 p.m.Included in the registration is the lunch, 50 clays, shells, carts and gun. Mulligans and warm up will also be available at registration.There will be network opportunities at the lunch and an awards ceremony during the event.No experience is required for the clay shooting event. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Rooftop restaurant planned for downtown Venice Long-awaited Italian deli opens Venice man sentenced to over 40 years for child porn Most-read story is about mall going up for auction Venice woman among three killed in crash Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Rooftop restaurant planned for downtown Venice Long-awaited Italian deli opens Venice man sentenced to over 40 years for child porn Most-read story is about mall going up for auction Venice woman among three killed in crash Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
