VENICE — The Venice Area Board of Realtors will be hosting the eighth annual Stephen L. Lingley Splitt’n Clays For Charity on March 3.

The event benefits The Twig and will take place at the Sarasota County Gun Range, 3445 Rustic Road in Nokomis.

Registration and a BBQ lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the shoot starts at 1 p.m.

Included in the registration is the lunch, 50 clays, shells, carts and gun. Mulligans and warm up will also be available at registration.

There will be network opportunities at the lunch and an awards ceremony during the event.

No experience is required for the clay shooting event.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments