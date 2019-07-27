ENGLEWOOD — Yards and businesses in Englewood are more tidy after a community cleanup Saturday sponsored by Sarasota County.
The county set up locations at Dearborn Street, Buchan Airport, and for the first time at V.F.W. Post 10178.
The county invited residents to throw away old computers, electronics and appliances, junk and hazardous waste through the makeshift dump sites.
Here’s how residents in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties can dispose of chemical household wastes.
Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
Charlotte County
West County Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood, and Mid-County Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte, are open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Special wastes and chemicals are taken including: household hazardous wastes, paints, pesticides, rechargeable batteries, used hypodermic needles, lead-acid batteries, motor oils, used oil filters, tires, cooking oil and flares.
Residents can also drop off miscellaneous materials including: furniture, appliances, scrap metal, pipes, metal frames, lumber, wallboard, insulation, yard trimmings and other landscaping wastes.
For more information call 941-764-4360, or visit: bit.ly/2JIGVk0
DeSoto County
At the county’s 20-acre landfill site there is a waste tire facility, yard trash area, scrap metal area, recycling trailers, and the county’s household hazardous waste facility.
Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and it’s closed on Sunday.
For additional details on the county’s household hazardous waste facility visit: bit.ly/2JFUUa6
The landfill is located at 3268 SW Dishong Avenue, in central DeSoto County, and can be reached at 863-993-4829.
— Staff Writer Liz Hardaway contributed to this report.
