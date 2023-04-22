VENICE — A project to clean up the water around the Venice Yacht Club has morphed into an effort to try to improve all of Roberts Bay.
The plan is to install devices at private docks around the bay that will grow marine life to filter the water. Water quality would be tested prior to installation and at regular intervals afterward to look for changes.
Ideally, testing would show a reduced level of nitrogen and other nutrients that, among other things, contribute to red tide.
“The hope is, over a period of years, the water quality in Roberts Bay is going to improve,” said John Holic, a former Venice mayor and current club commodore.
If the results are as expected, Dona and Lyons bays would be next, added Melinda Short, past commodore and chair of the club’s environmental committee.
The back story
Club members who belong to the International Order of the Blue Gavel, for past commodores, had led a cleanup of the area around the club in 2020, Short said.
A year later they decided to conduct a pilot project for the installation of four mini-reefs under the club’s docks. All 28 clubs in Florida signed on to the concept, which the IOBG had adopted.
It led to some brainstorming about what else could be done to keep the water clean and, in February, to the formation of the club’s first environmental committee.
And it also led to the creation of the Roberts Bay Artificial Reef Project as part of the Roberts Bay Revitalization Initiatives, led by Holic and Short.
It’s affiliated with Sarasota Bay Watch, a 501©3 entity that can accept charitable contributions.
When fully populated after a year to a year and a half, each mini-reef can filter 30,000 gallons of seawater a day, Holic said, and their inhabitants like nitrogen.
That means 100 mini-reefs, the number they hope to have installed by the end of summer, would be filtering 3 million gallons of water a day after about 18 months.
That might seem like a drop in the bucket, given the volume of water in the bay, he said.
“But it’s a heck of a lot better than what we’re doing now,” he said. “This is the perfect way to starve red tide.”
A walking survey of homes around the bay showed there are more than 130 private docks, Short said, not including ones belonging to homeowner associations or businesses.
Commercial docks aren’t a great location for a mini-reef, she said, because of boat traffic.
Private dock owners have received flyers offering the installation of a mini-reef for free, with free maintenance. They can also sign on for a free vertical oyster garden.
Participants are “encouraged” to donate $200 toward the cost of a mini-reef and $100 for a “VOG,” but it’s not required.
The details
A mini-reef is 24 inches wide, 36 inches long and 24 inches tall. It attaches under a dock with polypropylene rope.
“Tideminders” on the rope automatically adjust to tides and waves so the mini-reef rides “like a bait bucket,” a project information sheet says.
It doesn’t interfere with the use of the dock and, if it became detached would just sink to the bottom of the bay, Holic said.
“We’d still have an artificial reef,” he said. “We just wouldn’t know where it is.”
The club’s mini-reefs rode out Hurricane Ian safely but were stripped of their inhabitants, Short said. They’re already regrowing, though.
The Sun Coast Reef Rovers dive club has agreed to install the mini-reefs and to do annual maintenance. Club members will also be part of the water-testing.
Short is hopeful the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership, in Port Charlotte, will approve a grant for a camera and testing equipment for project monitoring. If not, she said, she’ll borrow them.
A VOG is a coconut-fiber rope strung with 20 oyster shells that will become the habitat of new oysters. They’re installed on a board in groups of five VOGs.
It’s a project of Osprey-based Oyster Boys Conservation, founded last year by Dom and Vince Marino.
They collect shells from restaurants, use volunteers to assemble the strings — including residents of a senior living facility in Englewood, Holic said — and install them where requested.
According to their website, OysterBoys.org, a single mature oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day.
Holic said he and Short want to get 50 sets of VOGs installed in addition to the mini-reefs.
The future
The number of installations depends on money and demand.
Short said they have cash and pledges totaling about $37,000, having made requests to the city, the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and other potential funding sources.
“We’ve gotten more than we thought we were going to get,” she said.
The city has already spent $5,000 on its own to buy 10 mini-reefs for installation at Marina Park by the Train Depot.
Holic said they just ordered 60 mini-reefs from the supplier, Ocean Habitat. If 80% of the dock owners who sign up for them make the suggested donation, he said, there will be enough money to buy the other 40 to meet their goal.
To inquire about the installation of a mini-reef or VOGs, email robertsbay2023@gmail.com. After notice, someone will go on your property to confirm your dock’s suitability and follow-up with you.
You don’t need to be home for the inspection or, if approved, the installation, so snowbirds can apply, too.
Red tide has been present this year, but not like it was several years ago, Holic said, speculating that it might have something to do with Ian’s impact on Lake Okeechobee.
The city began monitoring its stormwater outfalls just as he was leaving office, he said, and it imposes restrictions on fertilizer containing nitrogen and phosphorous each summer. But there’s been little that most residents can do to combat the problem.
“This is the first chance people have had to not just sit back and complain about red tide, but do something about it,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.