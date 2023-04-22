Mini Reef 4.JPG

Melinda Short, second from right, briefs members of the Sun Coast Reef Rovers prior to the installation of mini-reefs at the Venice Yacht Club.

VENICE — A project to clean up the water around the Venice Yacht Club has morphed into an effort to try to improve all of Roberts Bay.

The plan is to install devices at private docks around the bay that will grow marine life to filter the water. Water quality would be tested prior to installation and at regular intervals afterward to look for changes.


One of the two sets of mini-reefs installed at the Venice Yacht Club.
Sun Coast Reef Rovers divers install a set of mini-reef at the Venice Yacht Club. A string of “tideminders” lies on top of one of them.
The mini-reefs, floating under a dock at the Venice Yacht Club.
A VOG board of 10 strings off a private dock.
A single mini-reef representing what would be installed under a private dock.
A "VOG" — a vertical oyster garden string of oyster shells.
A VOG fresh out of the water.
   
