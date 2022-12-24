Wellfield debris site after.jpg

Piles of debris stories high were a part of the landscape at Wellfield Park in the weeks and months after Hurricane Ian in Venice. They have been cleared.
Wellfield debris site before.jpg

Piles of debris stories high were a part of the landscape at Wellfield Park in the weeks and months after Hurricane Ian in Venice. They have been cleared.

As cleanup continues throughout the region, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that nearly $4 billion has been earmarked to help the region recover from Hurricane Ian.


Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida as a category 4 storm, killing more than 100 people in Florida and destroying or damaging thousands of homes in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties — along with two dozen other Florida counties.

Debris

Debris collected in Charlotte County is taken to three sites, including at the Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments