SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, Bureau of Law Enforcement to send undercover agents into 29 stores in Sarasota, Venice and Englewood on Monday, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Clerks at Cheap Smokes, 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail, in Venice, were among those given a misdemeanor notice to appear citation for allegedly selling vaping product to minors.
Clerks at seven other stores - all in Sarasota - also allegedly violated the law, the sheriff's office said.
“Vape pens and e-cigarettes are becoming more popular these days than traditional cigarettes,” Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said in the news release. “That is why we are being proactive by trying to make sure instruments that support the use of addictive tobacco, THC and other products isn’t getting into the wrong hands. We will continue our education and enforcement efforts so long as there are children to protect and businesses to hold accountable.”
