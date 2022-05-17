VENICE — The reasons vary from the simple to the extreme.
Teens say they are ghost hunting. Two men were armed with bulletproof vests. Another group was spray painting swastikas on the walls.
Despite the reasons, all have been charged with breaking into an unoccupied Venice building at 1111 Avenida Del Circo, the former West Beach Resort Hotel.
"We catch them in the act and he (the owner) wants prosecution," said Venice Police Capt. Eric Hill.
Since April 27, there have been a total of ten people in three separate groups arrested for breaking into the building.
While unoccupied, the building's owner has several Ring cameras inside and has "No Trespassing" signs around the structure.
According to arrest reports, the owner has seen all of the burglaries through the cameras.
Hill said the majority of the people breaking in recently are teenagers.
The most recent arrests were five teens ages 18 to 19 charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, according to arrest records.
"Apparently the word is out that this is the place to go for ghost hunting," Hill said.
He mentioned young people in the area have been talking about the building on social media. According to Hill, the Venice Circus Arena had a similar situation among area youth before it was torn down.
"We always would deal with kids there," he said about the arena.
With the unoccupied building, Hill said the property belongs to someone and the owner has every right to seek prosecution for those breaking in.
Two 18-year-old teens from Punta Gorda and Lake Suzy and a 17-year-old from Port Charlotte were arrested on May 6 and charged with burglary and resisting officers after running away.
However, teenagers are not the only ones allegedly breaking into the building for the supposed ghost hunting.
"It's not always as wholesome as ghost hunting," Hill said.
In April, a Sarasota man and Venice man were arrested for allegedly breaking into the building with bulletproof vests and armed with weapons.
Hill said the men with bulletproof vests was "very concerning" for the officers.
Another group was arrested at the building in September when two people from Venice allegedly broke into the building and spray-painted swastikas and obscene language against Jews on the walls.
The two also allegedly threw tools at the walls and ceilings, causing damage.
Despite the various alleged crimes, authorities want people to know those breaking in for any reason will be prosecuted.
"We want to make sure the word gets out that this is not the place to recreate," Hill said.
While the building is currently not used, the property is listed for sale on Coldwell Banker Realty.
The property includes both the unoccupied building and 1225 Avenida Del Circo. The entire property is listed for $7,990,900 for 5.15 acres.
In an email recently sent to Venice's City Manager Ed Lavalle, a Venice resident mentioned affordable housing in the area and cited the former West Beach Resort Hotel as a solution.
"I went one step further and said, 'Why not give the owners an incentive to renovate the facility for working people?' " Janine Joyner wrote in an email. "I suggested the City of Venice purchase this building and hire residents to fix it up."
