Venice was the home of the World Famous Clown College from 1968 until 1992 when The Greatest Show on Earth left Venice for Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Venice was the home of the World Famous Clown College from 1968 until 1992 when The Greatest Show on Earth left Venice for Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Clown College also was taken to Baraboo where it closed in 1997, having graduated some 1,200 clowns — far more than even the Greatest Show on Earth could use.
One of those in the class of 1977 was Chuck Sidlow who went on to become the youngest Boss Clown in the history of the Ringling Show.
Sidlow was with the Greatest Show on Earth for nearly 20 years, ending his run in Japan where he met his wife Noriko.
Back in Sarasota, he continued clowning with Circus Sarasota where he created its Laughter Unlimited program at The Pines in Sarasota.
Since then, he has been honored by the Circus Ring of Fame at St. Armands Circle and started his own World of Chucko, a 501c3 organization that serves the needs of “Seniors, Special Needs Communities and Children of All Ages.”
For his decades of work with The Greatest Show on Earth, he has been honored at the Ringling Museum of the Circus in the Tibbal Learning Center.
In addition to serving seniors and individuals with special needs, he does special shows all over the area, has The World of Chucko broadcast on Facebook each Sunday morning and this June will offer “Cartoon Clown Camp with Chucko the All-American Clown” at the Venice Train Depot.
Also at the depot is the newly opened Circus Train Car Museum, which features a replica of his former room on the Ringling show’s train as he traveled across the U.S. each year when not rehearsing for the coming year in Venice, teaching at Clown College and more.
The Clown Camp offers afternoon sessions from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., June 19-23, and morning sessions from 9 a.m.-12 noon, June 26-29 for ages 5-14.
The cost is $100. A clown makeup kit is available at an extra cost.
Sidlow says that you will “learn to be a live cartoon or discover your funny bone and how to work and laugh with others.”
Register for summer camp for would be clowns by mail or online at scgov/net/parks
If you experience any issues with your account, call 941-861-PARK (7275) or email parksonline@scgov.net.
