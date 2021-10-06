“Chucko,” one of the clowns inducted into the International Circus Ring of Fame, will be performing his “Halloweenie Spooktacular” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Venice Community Center, Oct. 12.

With limited seating, the cost is $20, and the proceeds go to community outreach.

To order a ticket, call 941-928-2246. Those who want to learn more about Chucko can visit: WorldOfChucko.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments