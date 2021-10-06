Clown royalty to perform Tuesday in Venice STAFF REPORT Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Chucko,” one of the clowns inducted into the International Circus Ring of Fame, will be performing his “Halloweenie Spooktacular” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Venice Community Center, Oct. 12.With limited seating, the cost is $20, and the proceeds go to community outreach.To order a ticket, call 941-928-2246. Those who want to learn more about Chucko can visit: WorldOfChucko.com Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Gabby Petito coverage once again tops the list Nokomis Groves gives way to development Halloween food truck event to take place in Osprey Couple literally opens doors to neighbors Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Gabby Petito coverage once again tops the list Nokomis Groves gives way to development Halloween food truck event to take place in Osprey Couple literally opens doors to neighbors Calendar
