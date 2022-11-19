Backpacks

Dozens of backpacks full of PJs and books are ready for distribution by the Kiwanis Club of Venice.

VENICE — When they kicked off this year's "Every Kid Needs PJs and a Book" drive weeks ago, the members of the Kiwanis Club of Venice weren't expecting anything unusual.

But they weren't expecting Hurricane Ian, either.


Senior Friendship

Senior Friendship Center's "hurricane tree" brought in numerous donations of pajamas and books for the Kiwanis drive.
Sun Fiesta

Kiwanis Club of Venice Past President Jan Moore, left; current President Frank Mowery; and past club and International Kiwanis President Bob Moore staff the club's booth at Sun Fiesta.
