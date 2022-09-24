Steve Carr, a Central Venice Coalition steering committee member, gestures toward a graphic showing the boundaries of the area it wants designated as the Central Venice Residential and Recreation Community. Each letter E shows where it proposes a community sign be placed.
VENICE — Members of the Central Venice Coalition got some welcome news at their meeting Thursday evening — Sarasota County isn’t considering widening Pinebrook Road.
Concerned about the possibility the road might go from two to four lanes, the group had presented a three-pronged plan regarding it to the city in May.
Pinebrook Road is roughly the western boundary of an area the Coalition hopes the city will recognize as the Central Venice Residential and Recreation Community. That’s the third prong of the plan.
Prong two is for the road to retain its neighborhood orientation, given the majority of uses along it.
The Coalition says a wider road would generate more traffic and create additional safety hazards. Even as a two-lane road, it needs traffic mitigation measures, according to the group’s plan.
The first prong is improving Pinebrook Road at East Venice Avenue. The group supports a plan to add turning lanes in all directions, and that’s the direction the county is taking, said Steve Carr, a member of the Coalition steering committee.
But it’s also going to look at putting a small roundabout at the Pinebrook/Ridgewood Avenue intersection, an idea that had people at the meeting shaking their heads.
That would be “a disaster waiting to happen,” one attendee said.
It also plans to install a traffic light at the entrance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice, he said.
The flip side of the widening being off the table is that the county also has no plans to do any traffic mitigation, Carr said. The Coalition had suggested lowering the current 30 mph speed limit, adding crosswalks and enhancing neighborhood entrances, among other measures.
County officials said they aren’t getting any complaints that would be evidence such steps are needed, so they’d be considered improvements. They’re willing to consider them if the city asks, Carr said.
That response might open the door to further talks with the city, he said.
