A crude oil spill in Port Manatee has been the focus of a three-day cleanup that has so far removed nearly 15,000 gallons of sludgy water from the site near Bradenton.

The spill was discovered Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The source of the crude has not been identified, and the amount of oil spilled has not been released.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments