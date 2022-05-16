Boat rescue

VENICE — U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez rescued a boat just south of Venice amid high waves on May 11.

A crew responded to a boat that lost its rudder as well as a means of propulsion.

The boat's captain anchored the boat, but because of heavy seas, the anchor line parted. The boat began drifting toward land at a high rate of speed.

The Coast Guard crew were able to get to the boat, while battling four- to five-foot seas, before the boat became grounded and potentially causing it to capsize or take on water.

During the tow, the seas were reported at six to seven feet.

After midnight on May 11, the tow was handed off to TowBoat US inside Charlotte Harbor.

