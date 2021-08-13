No more secret complaining to the county code enforcement office about your neighbor’s poor yard maintenance.
A new state law bans anonymous code complaints, except in cases of imminent danger to public safety, health or natural resources.
Signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 29, the law took effect July 1.
The purpose of the law, according to legislators, was to help out local code enforcement by eliminating many unfounded complaints. The law is also supposed to prevent the so-called weaponizing of local code enforcement by one neighbor against another.
Anonymous complaints follow the general trend of accusations for such failings as high grass, junk-like conditions, encroachment on private property access, improperly parked motor vehicles or trailers and construction without permit.
So to submit a complaint now, a person must enter information to identify themselves.
Sarasota County officials moved swiftly to comply with the new law that went into effect July 1.
“Sarasota County is following state guidance for anonymous code enforcement complaints,” Code Enforcement Manager Sandra LeGay wrote in an email statement.
LeGay added updated information about the county’s inability to accept anonymous complaints was being provided to call takers in the county’s Contact Center, the means by which many residents reach county departments.
Sarasota County had previously accepted anonymous complaints from residents about neighbors in violation of county codes.
Other than complying with the new law and providing call takers with new information, LeGay did not indicate that any other changes in procedures were being contemplated.
Sarasota County will still accept anonymous complaints if there is a threat of imminent destruction of natural resources or to health, safety and welfare.
Code enforcement officers can still continue to investigate situations where no complaint has been made such as a situation where they’ve observed a violation.
The city of North Port and Wellen Park has taken steps to comply with the new law.
In North Port, the easiest way to report a violations is to log onto the city’s reporting site:
