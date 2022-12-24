Cold weather shelters

Some cold weather shelter are opening as temperatures for Christmas are expected to be the coldest in 30 years.

In Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-30s over Christmas weekend.

As Southwest Florida braces for near-freezing temperatures, local officials are coordinating with community agencies to protect those most vulnerable to the cold.


