VENICE — At least we aren’t getting a blizzard this weekend in Florida.
But the area will see a cold front coming through with freezing temperatures and winds — the coldest in years.
“It’s not going to snow but it will feel like it could,” said Bob Harrigan, chief meteorologist with WWSB, ABC-7 in Sarasota. “It’ll be the coldest air we’ve seen since 2018, when we got down to 30 degrees at SRQ airport.”
The coldest day will be on Sunday with winds making it feel like the upper 20s. On Saturday night, temperatures will be in the 30s.
People are urged to wear multiple layers if outside this weekend, especially at night or early morning.
While there are no cold shelters in Venice, the Salvation Army in Sarasota, at 1400 10th St., and 100 Church in North Port, at 14525 Tamiami Trail, will have cold shelters this weekend.
The Salvation Army will be open Saturday night and 100 Church will be open both Saturday and Sunday nights.
Cover plants, keep pets inside and be careful with space heaters, Harrigan said.
The National Weather Service calls for a hard freeze when temperatures drop to 28 Fahrenheit or lower for an extended period — usually at least a couple of hours — which can kill most crops and or patio plants.
Sarasota County Fire Department officials are telling residents to use caution when heating homes because of the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning that increase with the improper use of heating devices.
While the Venice Farmers Market was canceled today, other events are still occurring throughout the weekend.
The Downtown Venice Craft Festival will be held today and Sunday along Venice Avenue.
Fire Fest, hosted by Sarasota County, will be located at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve today.
The fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will teach attendees about prescribed burns through demonstrations.
Along with the fire theme, kids can enjoy warm gooey s’mores in the kids zone.
