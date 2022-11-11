VENICE -- The weather is nice in New York right now. But Buffalo resident Gail Ioviero was happy instead to be in Venice with best friend Michele Fiannaca last Thursday night.
The two women were among nearly 400 people who attended Coldwell Banker Realty of Venice’s Coldwell “Cares” seventh annual charity auction at the Venice Community Center.
Ioviero said she and Fiannaca began her weeklong vacation at the event to support Fiannaca's cousin, Lisa Kinney, a Coldwell Banker Realtor, and her charity, Laurel Civic.
Last year, 375 people attended. The previous high had been 300.
Real estate agents, businesses and others donated numerous auction items. There were multiple fundraising opportunities: a live auction (with auctioneer Jim Briley), silent auction, basket raffle, poker run, wheel of fortune and a 50/50 drawing.
Two seven-day trips to "almost anywhere in the world" were auctioned. About $23,000 was raised. Some $26,000 was raised last year.
“It looks like we have a very, very good group of people here to support our charities,” Nancy Jordan, event chair and Coldwell Banker Realtor, said, adding that it’s a fun, relaxed atmosphere, it's for a great cause and it's always good Italian food.”
The food was catered this year by Brewburgers.
Through last year’s event, each year the final tally had been more than the previous year. Combined, during all seven events, Coldwell Banker Cares, the company’s charitable foundation, has raised more than $106,000.
“Everybody works very hard,” Jordan said. “The agents do well in this community to service clients, but they love to give back. This is their way to give back.”
Realtors sit on the Coldwell Banker "Cares" Auction Committee. They and others are among the 145 or so Coldwell Banker agents who go out into the Venice community each year and solicit donations for the various auctions and generate interest in attendance.
Admission is free. Many people bring their checkbooks.
Some Coldwell Banker Realtors give a portion of proceeds from their sales transactions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. St. Jude’s is one of the five charities that benefited from the Thursday event.
The others were Laurel Civic, Rescue Garage (adoptable pets), Child Protection Center and the Venice Firefighters Benevolent Fund. The latter four charities were chosen in a vote by Coldwell Banker Realtors.
They also honored first responders. Musician Joey O provided the entertainment. Jordan said he donated his talent.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.