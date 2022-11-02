From left, These group of officers of the Venice Area Women’s College Club are Margaret Breuer, Beth Gehring, Lisa Pfohl and Barbara McLauchlin. Lisa is the president. The group started on a great note with a Plan B to accommodate a Hurricane Ian closing.
From left, Janis Haag and Kathy McSteen take a chance on the 50/50 drawing at the Venice Area Women’s College Club meeting. Kathy was the seller of the day.
From left, Jan Lahaie and Kathy Goeckel look forward to the first Venice Area Women’s College Club meeting of the year.
Luncheon speaker Denise Kowal informed the group of women at the Venice Area Women’s College Club luncheon of the challenges she faces in planning the Chalk Festival.
The Venice Area Women’s College Club began their 2022-2023 year with business as usual — almost.
With post Hurricane Ian issues, the group, led by president Lisa Pfohl and reservation chair Kathy McSteen, had to decide to cancel their first meeting or to scramble and find a new venue.
They decided to scramble. The Venezia Hotel Restaurant proved a perfect Plan B venue.
The business as usual proved informative and a terrific start to the new year. Jan Lahaie began the program with an inspirational thought.
Since she just had a milestone birthday, she read the whimsical poem about “When I’m Old I’ll Wear Purple.” There were others in the group who celebrated special birthdays recently so the poem touched several hearts.
President Lisa introduced the standing committee chairs. Each had a few words to say about their work, including scholarship chair Gladys Bowden, who announced the two recipients would be introduced at the Nov. 8 meeting.
Denise Kowal, CEO of the Chalk Festival, told the group about the growth of the event from its humble beginnings in Sarasota to glory days in Venice.
Because the Venice Airport is a staging area for Hurricane Ian relief and because of uncertain conditions in the next few weeks, Denise informed the group the Chalk Festival was cancelled for this year.
She is working on having a mini event so artists can showcase their talents.
Membership chair Joan Mills invites anyone wanting information about joining the Venice Area Women’s College Club to contact her 319-400-0711. Their mission is, “Reaching out to make a difference.”
One Of Our Best
The special people of this week are Lisa Pfohl and Kathy McSteen. These two women hustled to find a venue, work with staff to prepare a menu, alert members and secure reservations for the first Venice Area Women’s College Club meeting of their new year all in the frame of a few days.
Bravo for a job well done.
And, when it was time for a pat on the back, the two women acted like it was all just in a day’s work. Their attitude of, ”Don’t tell me I can’t. Let me show you how I can,” deserves a cheer.
If this can-do attitude is any indication of what the new year is going to be like, it’s going to be great.
Lisa Pfohl and Kathy McSteen make Venice a great place to live.
