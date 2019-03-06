More than 700 students and their families met representatives from the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of South Florida, the University of Central Florida and other schools at 17th annual South Sarasota County College Night.
Hosted by the Rotary Futures College Resource Center at Venice High School, it provided the opportunity to gain detailed information about admissions criteria, student life and more.
Representatives of nearly colleges, universities and technical and vocational schools throughout Florida and around the country answered questions from parents and students.
Rotary Futures College Resource Center located in Venice High School is a community-based nonprofit resource center that provides free post-secondary planning services and scholarship information to Venice-area students.
