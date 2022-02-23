The committee members for the Pelican Pointe Women’s Group luau are, from left, Deb Bevis, Nancy Smith, Jeana Hilligoss, Nancy McDonald, Sharon Chapman, Nancy Esser, Deb Parker and Marty Dych. Jeana Helligoss and Deb Parker were chairs of the event.
gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Tahja took charge of the luau, passing out leis, performing various dances and teaching everyone in the group to hula.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Suzanne Havens set up her camera equipment and was the official photographer at the luau. She did her work in front of a lovely backdrop created specifically as a photo op area.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
This group proves girls just love to have fun. They are, from left, Linda Kinnikin, Kathy Middleston, Jo Shea and Mary Ann Catroneo, activity leaders.
An “aloha” welcoming guests to the colorful luau at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club put everyone in a fun mood. A colorful lei and a delicious tropical drink with a little umbrella in it handed out at the door created an even more festive mood.
A complimentary photo op followed at a tropical backdrop. All this hoopla took place before anyone walked in the door.
Bravo, Luau Committee.
The staff at Pelican Pointe delivered pu pu platters of chicken skewers and various wontons to each table, followed by a buffet of Hawaiian favorites ham, pulled pork and terryaki meatballs. Huge cookies completed the meal.
Tahja taught the group to hula, and Eddie Chung provided the music. Everyone was willing to learn, and volunteers didn’t hesitate to take center stage and demo.
They especially enjoyed ad libbing. Energy ran high.
The Pelican Point Women’s Association has 30 spinoff groups. They walk, exercise, cook, read books, hold one of the most spectacular garage sales in Venice and most of all create a place for all to have fun and make friends.
They also support local events like lectures, teas and fashion shows. It is a joy to know them as they are always welcoming and sincere.
Save the Dates
Mark your calendars for March 11 and 12 for the annual Venice Area Garden Club Tour of local area gardens. This annual tour and plant sale is one of the most popular events of the year in Venice. For more information, visit their website at VeniceGardenClub.com
Two of Our Best
The special people of this week are Deb Parker and Jeana Hilligoss. These two women recently put together a committee that attended to every detail and created a luau that scored an 11+ on a scale of 1 to 10.
Deb is retired from the nursing profession and serves the Pelican Pointe Women’s Association as a past president and continues to serve on various projects. Jeana, a retired teacher, is also a past president of the PPWA. She plans events for the Venice Area Historical Society and is involved with other non profits like SPARCC and clothing drives for the homeless.
Both women enjoy their families, friendships and the joy of a happy life. They are proven leaders and organizers.
Jeana Helligoss and Deb Parker are two women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
