After a pandemic pause, eateries are rolling out more special offers than ever, sweetening summertime for themselves and locals.
Though the 15th annual Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week promotion ended on June 14, six local restaurants — including Farlow’s on the Water, which concluded its lunch promo on June 29 — announced that they’d continue their multicourse $20 lunch and $35 dinner specials until as late as Oct. 1.
Here’s a list of those die-hards and other creative cafés, for your saving pleasure. Check their Facebook pages for full menus.
PUNTA GORDA
88 Keys at the Wyvern is offering a 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, happy hour menu in the lounge, with five items including $7 loaded tater tots and $15 mac and cheese trio with shrimp, beef and chicken. Wednesdays are $29.95 BOGO dinners like meatloaf and chicken {span}parmesan{/span}, with veggies, side salad and rolls.
Capt. Bill’s Hot Delicious Seafood is giving away a chance to win a $25-value Individual tray at the end of every month through September.
Carmelo’s just loves sweethearts. Its Ultimate Experience this summer is a date-night four-course dinner for two plus bottle of wine for $80.
The Celtic Ray Public House tried to keep it secret, but the word’s out about their Secret Summer Menu. It includes new light eats like the $11 banger dog (Irish sausage; $1 more to batter your banger) with gravy or beer cheese and $13 crispy chicken tacos, both with chips.
Besides an astonishing $2 to $4 happy hour, all day, every day, Nino’s still has its $9.99 all-you-can-eat Spaghetti Meal Deal, now from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, as well as BOGOHO pizza any time.
Pizza Gorda is offering a summer special for carryout only. Monday to Wednesday, buy two of its extraordinary pizzas and get one free cheese pie.
River City Grill and Italia are giving a new kind of offseason “gift” this summer. Summer Sweet $16 menus offer four River City dishes, including the half-pound Bust-a-Gut Burger of the Day, and five Italia entrées like Nueske’s Bacon and Chicken Alfredo.
This summer every day’s special at Village Fish Market. Monday and Tuesday have all-you-can-eat (not all-you-can-carryout) fish. Free cup of clam chowder with your meal on Wednesday. Thursday there’s AUCE shrimp with two sides. Friday and Saturday, top off your meal with a $4 dessert. Sunday, enjoy a $3 glass of house wine or well mixed drink with your meal. And Monday to Thursday, kids eat free from the kids’ menu, breakfast excluded.
PORT CHARLOTTE
333 Pizza & Ice Cream knows times are tough for many and wants to help in any way they can. For carryout only, they’re offering 25% off the full menu for cash-paying customers and 20% off credit.
BLU Grotto is among those offering two for $40 this summer, dine in only, Tuesday to Thursday. You get two entrees from a board of Italian classics like eggplant Parmesan, with two salads, warm bread and dipping oil, and a shared dessert that you probably won’t have room for anyway.
Bocca Lupo has Thursday Facebook specials, varying weekly. Summer $10 lunch specials, plus drink and salad, are available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. For that sawbuck you can have a 10-inch personal pizza, ravioli with garlic knot, six wings, subs and more.
Dinner’s on at Donato’s, now bringing back their two-for-$30 summer menu of eight Italian dishes like Pappardelle Bolognese and Shrimp Marinara, with salad, warm ciabatta and shared dessert. Available dine in or carryout, Sunday to Thursday all summer long. Their 10-for-$10 Summer Lunch Special is also on, Monday to Saturday through Sept. 29, except July 4.
The Grill at 1951 has two for $49.95—in this case, four-course meals featuring Atlantic salmon, osso bucco, Tuscan shrimp and more—on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with live music both evenings.
Already well known for its specials, Luigi’s is offering chicken, meatball or cheeseburger sliders for $5 — only at the bar and lounge until 4 p.m. Look for Luiginormous $1.50 extra-large cheese slices, too.
Prime Serious Steak also has two for $40, with entrées like 12-ounce New York strip, salmon, chicken or shrimp, with a steakhouse side, unlimited tableside salad, those fabulous fresh-baked popovers and a shared dessert. All summer long, dine in or carryout, Sunday to Thursday.
You gotta love Twisted Fork‘s 10-for-$10 menu of sandwiches plus fries, wings, soup and salad, soft drink included.
ENGLEWOOD
Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass has a happy hour menu from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, with $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and $6 house wines, margaritas and hurricanes. As if those weren’t enough, they have six $9.99 starters from boom boom shrimp to lobster roll sliders.
VENICE/NOKOMIS/WELLEN PARK/NORTH PORT
Pizzerias thrive on specials, and Big Mike’s is no exception. Mike has daily slice specials for $7 and $8. Check Facebook for monthly dine-in specials like June Tuesdays, when you got $2 off all pasta dinners.
Bocca Lupo in North Port and Wellen Park has Thursday Facebook specials, varying weekly. Summer $10 lunch specials, plus drink and salad, are available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. For that sawbuck you can have a 10-inch personal pizza, ravioli with garlic knot, six wings, subs and more.
Burgundy Square Café has a dinnertime two-for-$50 deal to end all deals. Your choice of five entrées like chicken Parmesan or broiled haddock, with pasta, potatoes, and soup, salad or coleslaw. Plus a bottle of house wine and dessert.
Café Evergreen is extending its Savor Sarasota $20 two-course lunch and $35 three-course dinner menus through August.
Chaz 51 Steakhouse invites you to eat like a Sarasota foodie through Oct. 1, while it continues its $35 Savor Sarasota dinner of sangria; soup or salad; short rib, salmon, or shrimp and grits entrée; and refreshing sorbet.
Fins at Sharky’s will extend its $35 Savor menu all day long, Sunday to Thursday, through September.
Joey D’s offers a $7 menu from 2 to 6 p.m., with everything from eggplant rollatini to personal thin crust pizza and hamburger, cheesesteak and chicken Parm sub.
Lucarelli’s continues its Savor Sarasota $35 three-course dinners through the end of September.
Pizza Gorda Venice is running $9.99 specials on its tomato spaghetti, spring fettuccine, and baked, BLT and farmer puccias.
Prime Serious Steak has two-for-$40 entrées like 12-ounce New York strip, salmon, chicken or shrimp, with a steakhouse side, unlimited tableside salad, those fabulous fresh-baked popovers and a shared dessert. All summer long, dine in or carryout, Sunday to Thursday except July 4.
Ristorante San Marco has extended its big Savor Sarasota $20 three-course lunch and $35 four-course dinner menus until July 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.