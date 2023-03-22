The biggest Venice Book Fair yet will be Saturday, March 25 at Blalock Park.
The fair originally started out on North Nokomis Avenue between Venice Avenue and Tampa Avenue. The year was 2012 and there were almost enough booths to fill that little block.
By the second year, it moved into Centennial Park and as the years went by, it filled up the north side of the park on every piece of turf.
It did not use any of the parking area but it became so popular that it needed more space. In its eighth year, it moved to Blalock Park, where it will be again on Saturday and once again, bigger and better than the previous year.
It has many more writers and books, not to mention more food trucks, more portolets, more readings for children and more opportunities to speak with an amazing array of authors from whom to buy amazing books and gain autographs.
The children’s book category alone has grown, as well as story time (hourly readings from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.). There also will be John Motts and his wonderful balloon animals. However does he do that?
Five food trucks will be there from beginning to end so that you can “literally” (homage to book fair) have both breakfast and lunch at the fair.
Start with a bagel or hot sandwich from Brew-Za bagels, return there for sandwiches at lunch or have pulled pork sandwiches, pizza and more from Marlowe’s BBQ and Pizza Truck, hot dogs from Zweigles (think Rochester, N.Y. hot dogs), coffee and cannolis and pastries from Parise’s Coffee and Cannoli Truck, and top it off at Sunny Days Ice Cream Truck, which also has Gelato and Italian ices.
Best of all, we have yet to run out of parking at this location with the Community Center lots, across the street.
Also across the street is the Venice Museum in the Triangle Inn, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Earl Midlam is likely to be there with Old Betsy, the city’s wonderful 1926 American La France fire engine that will soon be housed near the museum and facing Blalock Park.
Writers sharing their experience at Friday’s Writers event will have their latest books for sale at Saturday’s event and be armed with their Sharpies to autograph your selections.
The fair has grown so much over the years that whatever your reading pleasure, you should find something of that genre at Blalock Park on Saturday.
Blalock Park is one of the city’s largest parks on the original John Nolen design and, for this event, fittingly across the street from the city’s “cultural campus” which houses the museum, Community Center, Venice Art Center and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
Within the park is the Monty Andrews Arboetum, a gazebo and some special sculptures.
Newcomers to Venice might be surprised to learn that this city’s wonderful Venice Symphony used to perform an annual spring concert in the park — before the gazebo, arboretum, multiple sculptures and other additions.
These days, the book fair is a wonderful addition to the park but it is there one day only, Saturday, March 25. Don’t miss it.
Pat Gleichauf is the hard-working chair of the fair. Meet her and see her charming children’s books. Her latest is “A Penguin’s World,” illustrated by Karen Staszko.
Every one of Gleichauf’s books is an award winner. This one is certain to be one, too, but the ink is barely dry.
Other popular returning authors include environmental mystery writer Susan Klaus, historical fiction and children’s author Clarissa Thommason, her Pultizer Prize-winning daughter Lane DeGregory and her new book, “Forgotten Florida” from Pineapple Press, mystery writer Doug Sahlin, many other authors of children’s books, science fiction, novels, non-fiction and more.
The oldest writer at the fair is 93. Another is coming all the way from Connecticut.
Book Fair proceeds go to Venice Heritage Inc. to support such projects as the historic Lord-Higel House restoration and the Venice Museum.
Students from Venice High School’s Interact Club earn service hours by helping authors take books to their booths as well as in many other ways the day of the fair.
It opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. Plan to make a day of feasting on books of all genres and a variety of tasty foods as well. There also will be readings, autographs and balloon sculptures for the children.
The park will be nearly filled with 60 or more tents. It will be a veritable feast in more ways than one.
