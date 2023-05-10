Happy birthday belatedly

Vee Garry-Chuilli was born May 11. The flowers were in celebration of last year’s birthday. Thursday, May. 11, this year, she will be 95 and every bit as active as she has been as long as she has lived in Venice, not to mention all the years before.

Vee Garry-Chiulli is one of the best-known women in Venice.

But that has probably been true everywhere she has lived over the years, for she also is one of the busiest women in the area.


Kim Cool headshot

KIM COOL Features Editor
   
