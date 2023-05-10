Vee Garry-Chiulli is one of the best-known women in Venice.
But that has probably been true everywhere she has lived over the years, for she also is one of the busiest women in the area.
Few if any can believe that his dynamo turns 95 Thursday, May 11.
With a PhD in education, she has taught children from kindergarten to students in graduate school, most recently as a professor from 1987 to 1991 at the University of South Florida in Sarasota.
She has been president of a United Way chapter, boards such as the Montessori System, the Oswego New York Library in New York and in this area, the board of the old Pelican Man’s Bird Sanctuary in Sarasota.
In Venice, where so many have come to retire, she enjoys the theater and concerts as much as anyone but she also is one of the hardest working volunteers in the area.
At Epiphany Cathedral where she and husband Larry greet people before masses, host all manner of events such as Friday dinners during lent and more, she has been one of the most ardent volunteers and a lecturer for nearly 30 years.
She has hosted and emceed countless fashion shows over the years for various shops but especially for Steinmart, which had a Venice store for several years. She also was the store’s fashion consultant.
For some 10 years, she also hosted “Vee on Venice,” a half-hour television show on the old BLAB-TV. With her husband Larry, the show’s cameraman and producer, she would interview all manner of guests — writers, teachers, politicians, actors, singers, dancers, circus stars and more.
Most shows were shot out and about in the area rather than in the confines of a studio, another way of promoting the city she so loves.
She was named Mrs. Venice in 1994 and has been a member of Women’s Sertoma for some 30 years, where she has chaired the Miss Venice Scholarship Competition for all those years.
With a PhD in education, Garry-Chiulli was a teacher of nearly every age group from elementary school to graduate school.
Vee is a former editor of children’s books and is a children’s book reviewer for professional journals.
She has been Grand Marshall of a past Sun Fiesta Parade and winner of the Muses Grand Champion Award from the Arts and Cultural Alliance.
These are simply some of the highlights of the life of a woman who has made a positive difference wherever she has lived, but especially here in Venice.
Garry-Chiulli moves faster and does more in a day than most people who are decades younger.
Happy 95th birthday, Vee!
