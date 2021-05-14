We are nearing the end of what has been a roller coaster ride of a high school sports year.
Back in the summer of 2020, no one was quite sure how or, even if, our local schools would be able to play their fall sports seasons.
Now, 10 months and three team state titles later, the Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier will be honoring the best of our student-athletes from one of the most challenging high school sports years in recent memory.
On the evening of June 8, at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park (the Atlanta Braves’ spring training home), we will recognize the contributions of approximately 200 All-Area first team athletes and coaches.
The honorees will come from high schools throughout our three-county coverage area, including Charlotte High School, Community Christian School, DeSoto High School, Imagine Schools of North Port, Lemon Bay High School, North Port High School, Port Charlotte High School and Venice High School.
Three finalists in each sport have been identified as part of our All-Area team announcements through the 2020-21 scholastic season.
Winners will be announced for our Coach of the Year, Courage Award winners, Academic Excellence Award winners and, of course, our Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
“While many newspapers across the country have reduced coverage of high school sports, we have taken the opposite approach,” said Mike Beatty, the president of Adams Publishing Group Florida and publisher of the Gondolier. “For two years in a row, we have honored the first and second teams of most of the regions boys and girls sports.
“We are glad our areas best athletes will not be shorted another night of celebration due to COVID. The Braves organization have done a great job in creating a safe environment for our families to come together in this special night of celebration.”
The celebration will also include a prominent guest speaker from the world of sports, who will be announced shortly.
Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of our partners in the community including Presenting Sponsor, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and Premier Sponsors, Pit Stop Auto Repair and CoolToday Park and the Atlanta Braves.
Invitations will be distributed soon to our All-Area athletes and coaches, each of whom will receive a free ticket to the event. Each invitee will be allowed to purchase tickets for up to five guests — $35 for the event and meal tickets and $15 for event tickets only. Tickets will be limited to the first 1,000 guests.
Tickets will be available exclusively through Ticketmaster.
For more information, visit YourSun.com/Sun/AllAreaAwards.
We’ll see you on June 8.
