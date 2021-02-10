Have you ever looked forward attending a speech or lecture and departed from the talk empty, just not fully satisfied with the speaker, looking for more?
Maybe he or she just wasn’t knowledgeable or the room wasn’t geared for the speech. Or maybe you just didn’t identify with the speaker finding them cold or indifferent.
Overall, you just felt like you were in the right church but the wrong pew.
Such is the art of public speaking … little things can, and should be done to guarantee success, things like starting by making sure that everyone is comfortable, that they are sitting in decent chairs, that they can now concentrate on what you are presenting. I have had friends who were assigned rooms to them where the sight lines were so horrific that half the audience was not able to see the speaker or rooms with stiff backed chairs that made it impossible to sit for more than five minutes.
Well … less chance of falling asleep.
Another example of not connecting to an audience is the style of the speaker. Have you ever sat through a presentation by a “know it all” who not only foisted his or her opinions on you but made you feel tawdry about disagreeing with them. These people are truly narcissists, people who practice “excessive self-esteem.”
Their talks are loaded with “I’s” and self praising stories which are a real turn off.
The first thing you must do is to accord all of the niceties as you would in welcoming the audience into your home: ”are you comfortable?,” “ is it cool enough,” “can everybody see me?”
Veer off every five minutes or so by asking “Are you following me, does this make sense to you?”
You also want to know enough about the audience to determine how much they know about the subject. You don’t want to “dumb it down” nor do you want to speak over their heads.
And, decide well before the speech what you’re going to use as notes; an outline, rough reminders or a typed script. You would certainly want something in hand. Incidentally, Winston Churchill once said about an opponent “He spoke without a note … and almost without a point.”
But wouldn’t it be strange to be presenting to a casual group using a word-by-word script or worse still, a Teleprompter.
Incidentally, a Teleprompter is the device that newscasters use to read the news and thousands of top leaders use in giving speeches. It grew out of the use of cue cards and was used for the first time by President Dwight Eisenhower in his State of the Union address in 1954. It works off a speech text reflected up on to two panels called “outriders.”
These panels are mounted on the left and the right of the speaker and are transparent so it appears that the person is speaking directly to the audience… but he is really reading a script. Wouldn’t it be ridiculous for someone use the teleprompter to give a talk to a small group or in a casual setting?
Now if you really want an audience to feel satisfied when the talk is over, think about the importance of the question and answer session. Think about the times the speaker has said at the opening of a talk that “Unfortunately there will be no time at the end for questions” or at the end saying “We only have time for two questions.”
These are usually intended to dodge questions by evasive speakers.
On the contrary, the Q&A period give you a chance to show your knowledge on the subject. First of all, make sure the audience knows what the question is. Repeat it s part of the answer. Second, address the beginning of the answer to the questioner and seconds later include the whole audience in the answer.
Stick with the belief that there is no such thing as a dumb question even if this one sounds dumb. I once coached an executive in saying at the beginning of an answer that “That’s a good question.”
This is a good technique although he said of every question “That’s a good question” and every single question can’t be that good. It’s you job to honor the question and rephrase it to make it sound like a good question.
The way you handle Q&A says a lot about you; your intellectual maturity, your friendliness and your dedication to making your point.
