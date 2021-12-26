As Floridians, we have learned to get ready for the heavy winds of hurricanes and tropical storms. We have taken it as a badge of honor that we generally emerge unscathed from Category 1 hurricanes.
But what happens when hurricane-level winds hit the area out of nowhere? Well, we learned the hard way last week that we were not ready.
As a storm system travel overhead, Southwest Florida was hit with winds that gusted anywhere from 50 mph to as high as 86 mph in Englewood.
And for most of the area, there was no rain and no warning.
The winds suddenly appeared and hurled lawn furniture, knocked down fences, toppled trees and damaged roofs. This storm was a strange one, not only because the winds seemingly came out of nowhere but also because these “gusts” hung around for about an hour.
It felt like a short hurricane.
Fortunately, no one was hurt. When we started putting photos and video online of the surprise storm, thousands of people perused our coverage, then shared it on social media.
2 Cheddar’s coming in 2022: Demolition to start soon in Port Charlotte
As I have said so many times in this column, you all certainly love your local restaurants.
The story coming in at No. 2 is about the former TGI Friday’s site at 18600 Veterans Blvd. being transformed into a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. This is near the Best Buy in Port Charlotte.
The building there will be demolished, and the Cheddar’s restaurant will be constructed at roughly 2,000 square feet larger than the former TGI Friday’s.
The plan is to have the restaurant open by the Fourth of July.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is best known for scratch-made comfort-food staples like honey-butter croissants, chicken pot pie, hand-battered chicken tenders and in-house-smoked baby back ribs.
3 Venice Christmas Boat Parade — Video and Photos
This makes me happy. For the third straight week, our multimedia collection of photos and videos from the Venice Christmas Boat Parade has finished in the Top Five.
I suspect that thousands of you shared this collection with your friends up north. Those friends, in turn, then shared the collection some more.
If you’ve never been to this boat parade, it is something to behold. Perhaps the best part of the parade is that there are no bad seats to view this spectacle.
The boats travel up and down the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice. All you have to do is walk to the water’s edge, plop down a picnic towel or some portable chairs and, presto, you have front row seats.
This year was the largest boat parade in the event’s history, with more than 40 in the show. To be honest, I don’t know why this event doesn’t have 200 boats or more. You don’t have to live in Venice to show off your boat.
I’m hoping that this parade continues to grow, giving thousands of people a wonderful way to experience Venice and spend an evening with friends and strangers alike.
4 Myakka River Oyster Bar officially renamed Tarpon Point
Once again, our readers have put a story about a local restaurant into the Top Five.
For decades, motorists driving through North Port have seen the Myakka River Oyster Bar at an amazing location right along the river. The eatery is a landmark of sorts.
When we learned the restaurant was being sold, we all got worried about what would happen to this prime piece of real estate. We got good news.
It will remain a restaurant and sport a new name: Tarpon Point Grill and Marina.
Gulf Coast restaurateur Hector Pescio and two partners bought the eatery and are making key upgrades to the place. And the place is in great hands.
Pescio has also been an operating partner at Brandon’s O’Brien’s Irish Pub, Venice’s Made in Italy since 2016, and Tarpon Springs’ lakeside Tarpon Turtle Grill & Marina since 2019.
5 Neighbors oppose, commissioners support new Harpoon Harry’s — so far
Well, well, well. Yet another story about a restaurant has made the Top Five.
Harpoon Harry’s, which operates in Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda, is moving closer and closer to having a new location across the harbor.
Charlotte County commissioners unanimously approved a land use change that the landmark Punta Gorda restaurant and night spot needs to develop a long-vacant YMCA site on Charlotte Harbor.
But the decision was not without controversy. Some residents are against the idea, saying the eatery will cause environmental damage.
