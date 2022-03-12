For getting to know Venice and its people, after nearly 28 years at this newspaper, I may have the best seat in town for understanding what makes this city so special.
It’s the people who choose to live here. They soon love what they have found here. Then they begin to support its institutions: cultural ones such as the art center, symphony and theater, as well as its caring institutions such as Loveland, Our Mothers House, Habitat for Humanity, TWIG and others.
I applaud the people who want to protect and even improve what we have — not by changing to the way it was where they came from but to contribute to the theater, the art center, the symphony, the concert band, Loveland Center, the Garden Club, the Antique Car Club, the Venice Area Historical Society, the Venice Woman’s Club (home of the city’s first library), Habitat, TWIG, Our Mothers House, Kiwanis, Sertoma, existing churches and temples and so many more organizations.
The best way to contribute to the area’s foundations, charities and more is with money and time or time and money — at least until one has a firm grasp of what and who makes this city special.
Much as we welcome newcomers, most of all we welcome the people who take the time to get to know this city and its unique history — not just the John Nolen plan but the Kentucky Military Institute, which saved this city in 1932 when the Great Depression had nearly destroyed it.
By 1929, just 400 or so residents remained to keep things going. Those were the days when the city had street lights but no money to light them.
Yet the city had a Chamber of Commerce or at least a Chamber leader who got in touch with Colonel Richmond (then head of KMI). The school’s east coast Florida winter campus had been damaged by a fire in 1932.
The empty hotels in Venice would provide dorm rooms, food service, classrooms and space for faculty and staff. A spacious green lawn (today known as Centennial Park and more pavement than lawn) would provide the ideal place for marching.
The lease was signed that year. In the winter of 1933, KMI students, teachers, cooks and more moved to Venice for the winter term, returning to Lyndon, Kentucky in April.
All those people plus visiting parents were the first to put Venice on the road to recovery.
The U.S. Army helped in 1942 by building the Venice Army Air Base to train fighter pilots for WW II.
After the war, that base became the Venice Airport, another asset to the city although Venice had yet to regain its pre-Depression population of 4,000.
According to the 1950 U.S. census, the city’s population had grown to 700 (nearly double what it was as the Great Depression began in 1929.)
What remained constant in Venice were residents (old and new) who put their money into such institutions as Venice Theatre, Venice Library and Venice Hospital (founded and owned first by residents — now ShorePoint Health and part of a big conglomerate)
These residents also established the Venice Museum and Archives in the old Triangle Inn after moving it one block south to its present location on Nassau Street, directly behind the Community Center.
People purchased land in South Venice and south of Center Road in an area with new model homes with names like the Orchid. Venice Gardens was about to sprout.
By 1959, when another chamber leader heard that The Greatest Show on Earth was selling its 204-acre site in Sarasota and seeking a much smaller plot of land, Venice would soon surpass Nolen’s plan for the city.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus signed a $1,000/year deal with the city to rent 15 acres on airport property. The circus constructed an arena based on the 1960-era Madison Square Garden in New York where the show performed for some six weeks before hitting the road for its annual tour.
With the words “Winter Home of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Venice, Florida” on every one of its train cars, Venice was on its way to gaining national fame as a most unique, beautiful and generous city.
While the city prospered, the circus would soon be raked over hot coals by PETA (People for the Ethical treatment of Animals). Although Ringling animals were better cared for than they would have been in the wild and even though the circus never lost a lawsuit, the cost of defending such suits as well as aging train tracks that could no longer support the weight of the trains cars, eventually led to the show’s departure from Venice.
In 2014, after years of neglect by the city, the city demolished the only arena ever built by a circus for a city. On May 17, 2017, the Greatest Show on Earth gave its final performance at the Nassau Coliseum in New York City.
Tito Gaona’s Trapeze Academy on the old circus grounds just west and north of the Circus Bridge to the Island is one of the few reminders that Venice was home to The Greatest Show on Earth and also the only city to ever be home to the old Clown College, which was founded by the circus in Venice in 1968 and then finally closed in Venice in 1996, a victim of its own success.
Not even the Ringling show could employ the 1,200 clowns who graduated from that elite school during those years.
Circus people appreciate the arts. They, too, made a positive impact on the city — one that remains to this day in residents such as the Gebel family, whose patriarch, the late Gunther Gebel-Williams, was considered the greatest animal trainers of all time.
He died in Venice in July of 2001. The Gaona family is another city asset. Tito operates the trapeze school with help from his wife Renata and daughter Victoria, now 18 and about to head off to college.
She has been “flying” on a trapeze since she was 2. She also has mastered the “silks,” gets straight A’s and helps out at Attitudes in Dance, which her mother owns and operates.
A late Ringling trainmaster, Charlie Smith, was with the circus for 70 years. He created the unique seating system in the Venice arena, which allowed the seats to be raised out of the way to enlarge the floor space for rehearsals or other needs — an indoor car show perhaps.
His late wife Kitty worked nearly as long as the show’s wardrobe mistress.
One of the youngest graduates of Clown College, Chuck Sidlow (today known as Chucko the Clown), graduated in 1977 and became Ringling’s youngest boss clown a few years later. He spent nearly 20 years in the Ringling organization, which became the key component of Feld Enterprises, the largest entertainment company in the world.
It began in Venice when he purchased the circus and where his son Kenny sat in on business meetings as a youngster. Kenneth ran the company after his father’s death at Venice Hospital in 1984.
Today, Feld Entertainment is run by his three daughters and owns monster trucks, Disney on Ice and more. Its headquarters is in Parish but its creation began in Venice.
Sidlow is being honored in the new circus train museum (nearing completion at the Historic Venice Train Depot) and spends most of his time entertaining the elderly in area nursing homes and assisted living facilities while also creating “The World of Chucko,” a monthly TV show on You Tube.
He also has created a series of live shows performed at the Venice Community Center to raise money for his mission to enhance the lives of the elderly.
These days, in addition to all the people who give money and time to so many organizations here, members of Venice Area Beautification have transformed the city into one of the country’s most beautiful cities of any size.
Downtown was nice to start with, thanks to Nolen specifications in his city plan and initial landscaping by Prentiss French in the 1920s but now it has many new palms along Venice Avenue in the business district plus a variety of low shrubs and specialty plants in the median and along sidewalks.
Thanks to the initiative of Bob Vedder, the retired publisher of the Venice Gondolier, hanging planters can be seen along all the main thoroughfares and even along many of the side streets.
Vedder’s team has added colorful planters on corners and tree lawns downtown and checks them regularly, replacing all the hanging planters twice a year. The team even collects the money to pay for all that beauty.
Venice is that kind of city. Helpers came forward with more joining as needed, it seems. Newcomers are welcome to help.
The Urban Forest is another VABI project. Planting hundreds of trees and more along the east side of the Intracoastal, south of the Venice Avenue bridge, is a team of volunteers led by another VABI member — Greg Vine.
Like Vedder, he, too, has given thousands of hours to improving the city and assisting many of its organizations.
My basic premise is that Venice is what it is because its people care and become part of its many organizations.
There are plenty to choose from. You can read about them in this newspaper, although not all in every issue.
Go to local shows, visit the art center, go to the Garden Club tour that ends today. Go to games at the high school and plays at the theater. Soon, you, too, will find your niche and be a true Venetian.
I will always treasure my days in Shaker Heights but I have come to love Venice just as much, if not more, because of my involvement here.
That is the secret — participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.