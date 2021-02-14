New York City’s restaurants were allowed 25% indoor seating on Friday. But the city’s restaurant scene remains far from the chefs’ mecca it used to be.
Employment at its bars and restaurants plummeted 43% in the last year. After Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down the great indoors and diners had to huddle outside, collars up against the snow, even more jobs vanished — 11,400 in December alone, according to the state’s Department of Labor.
Things couldn’t be more different in Florida. So, no brainer, New York chefs are flocking here.
Karen Rueda, a chef transplant from New York City to Miami, recently told Flamingo Magazine, “We couldn’t believe how open it is. You guys are crazy down here.”
How crazy are we, here on the Gulf Coast?
Not yet threatened with a glut of career competition, local chefs strode into 2021 fully employed, taking risks, shifting jobs sideways, even sharing their skills.
CHAZ 51 LOSES ‘HIDDEN GEM’ TITLE
The coronavirus pandemic almost killed Chef Charles Amherst’s hidden-gem establishment in North Venice’s Triple Diamond Industrial Park.
In February, Amherst had begun the process of moving his Chaz 51 Steak House to a bigger, more visible spot. The moving truck, nearly on the road, came to a screeching halt when restaurant dining rooms closed in March.
“We had a great year until March, when we closed for six weeks and started fighting to stay in business,” said the chef. “We have a loyal clientele, but most left for the summer. We didn’t have foot traffic because of where we were. We hoped season and a new location would solve all our problems.”
Now that his little bistro has sprawled out in a 7,757-square-foot space in Venice’s eatery-replete Bird Bay Plaza, those problems seem to be over.
“This is where the next level for Chaz 51 begins,” said the former Ruth’s Chris regional chef. “At four times the size, it has plenty of room for functions, with a much better kitchen layout to deliver food fast.”
Bold red-and-black décor, massive pillars, and an LED-lit bar/lounge send an unmistakable message: Chaz is hidden-gem bistro no more.
It’s a steakhouse that’s taking names, serves upwards of 250 and has three separate dining rooms, a full-on dance floor, staff smooth as silk and metronomic service.
There’s also no way Chef Charles’ refined menu can be faulted as too fine. It now offers many price points — from a wildly affordable happy hour/lounge menu that includes a jaw-dropping $10 Beef Wellington to small-plate dinner options and high-end steaks for the discriminating.
Look for Sunday brunch, too, with gentle entertainment by Glenn Paladino on keyboard and, eventually, Chaz After Dark to dust off that dance floor from 9 to midnight.
Chaz 51 Steak House ($$-$$$, M), 941-484-6200, 549 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice, is open Sunday to Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday brunch noon to 4 p.m. Happy hour ($) daily 4 to 6 p.m.
ZEKE’S GETS NEW EXEC
Three months after his new exec had settled into the job, owner Dale Wentzel wrote, “We’re thrilled to announce Chef Josh Orlick as our new executive chef at Zeke’s Uptown. Chef Josh is the perfect fit we’ve been looking for since our original executive chef Michael Ciccarone moved to Texas.”
Not to age him too much, but Chef Josh has over a quarter-century’s experience.
His first job, at 14, was, predictably, washing dishes at Port Charlotte’s Ponderosa. The job didn’t last long.
As soon as he showed them that he knew how to grill the perfect steak, a skill he’d perfected with his grandmother, he moved quickly up the ranks.
Soon he was commis (trainee) chef under the wing of Donato’s Italian Restaurant patriarch Daniel Valentino in Port Charlotte.
“Kid,” Valentino had told him, “you don’t need culinary school. Spend a two-year apprenticeship with me, and you’ll get more than you’d ever get out of schooling.”
Those two years turned into six.
Over the past eight years, he’s worked all over Boca Grande, most recently under local celebrity chefs Tim Spain (whose seafood recipes make great reading in The Daily Sun’s WaterLine magazine) and Jacques Boudreau, longtime co-owner/wildlife rescuer (another story entirely) at Boca Grande’s Loose Caboose.
A COVID-19 furlough from the Loose Caboose made Chef Josh so antsy that he happily accepted Wentzel’s job offer.
Zeke's menus still feature all their signature dishes, but Chef Josh will shake things up with trendy specials like one that he lovingly described as “shrimp and grits two ways: creamy mascarpone polenta topped with a cheddar cheese grit cake, blackened shrimp and a Cajun sherry cream sauce.”
All on one plate.
“We aim to please,” said the chef.
Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill ($-$$, O, M), 941-460-9353, 115 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood, is open Monday to Wednesday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday to 10 p.m., Sunday to 8 p.m.
FROM TAKEDOWN TO TRIUMPH
Bobby Flay couldn’t have been taken down with more panache.
In a collegial Battle of the Chefs, Grill at 1951 customer and former New York restaurateur Melody Giuliano, 70, took on the Grill’s Executive Chef Kellen White, 32, in a four-course throwdown.
She ended up whupping the chef whose duck gumbo had waddled off with first prize at the restaurant’s first Taste of Punta Gorda showing in 2020.
Previously sous-chef for six years with Chef Tony DuBoulay at Venice Airport’s well-kept-secret Suncoast Café, White has been cooking professionally since the age of 12, when his family ran a Sarasota catering business.
“Food’s my passion,” he said. He’s also been known to list “love” as an ingredient.
And he’s returned to being a sous-chef, now at Village Place in Port Charlotte, where Giuliano just happens to be executive director.
“We are so pleased to have his talent,” she said. “He’s training to move into the executive chef spot when the current exec retires.”
Residents are already feeling the love. Chef Kellen treated them to Valentine’s Day surf and turf.
The Grill at 1951 ($$-$$$, M), 941-255-0994, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 3:30 to 10 p.m.
STEAK YOUR CLAIMS
The Wyvern Hotel’s Chef John Ellis is a master of the mammoth multi-course meal. A mere four courses just won’t do.
Now he’ll teach you how it’s done.
Every month, Chef John will hold an interactive seven-course dinner in the hotel’s newly designed, 300-square-foot Chef’s Tasting Room. This month’s sold-out dinner starred seafood, but next month’s moos.
In his March 3 bow to beef, the chef will talk eight to 10 guests through each course and its techniques, while a sommelier presents a progressive all-inclusive wine pairing.
The Wyvern Hotel ($99 per person, M), 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Steak your claim for March 3’s 6:30 p.m. beef dinner at 941-639-7700.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O. Masked servers = M.
