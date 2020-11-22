Tourists do double-takes at New Orleans laundromat/bars like the iconic Lucky’s Bar, Grill and Laundromat, the combo concept that turns “suds” into a double-entendre.
Wisconsin’s Finest Taxidermy & Cheese, Mable Peabody’s Beauty Parlor & Chainsaw Repair, and Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Parlor and Mini-Golf are also real, albeit mind-bending, mashups.
Even in Punta Gorda, some were a tad taken aback to hear that Bill Rogner of Captain Bill’s Barber Shop was both cutting hair and selling Captain Bill’s Hot Delicious Seafood.
And we’ve got other combos in the area that make more obvious sense — like Mint Holland’s opening an Asian market beside her new Punta Gorda location for Mint Thai Cuisine at 209 W. Olympia Avenue.
BARREL & BEAN
Venice’s Tommy Villani isn’t shy about creating combos, especially when they’re smart business decisions.
Not content to run just a bar, he got Off The Wagon its own onsite craft brewery, with the help of 3 Bridges Brewing’s Scott and Corey Harper. Then he brought on Executive Chef Mike Leopold to sprinkle creative juice on the menu and kept amping up his live onstage entertainment.
Now the place is Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen, twice its original size and unlike anything else in South Venice, or any other local town for that matter.
“We literally went from Lay’s chips out of a Sysco box to just short of gastropub status,” Villani chortled.
Still not content, he moved into West Villages Marketplace with Irma’s Tacos, Craft Beer & Tequila Bar — concepts that go together especially swimmingly if you ask us.
Delayed by COVID-19 closures, its July opening was so hotly anticipated that young Sarasota and North Port professionals swarmed it, boosting Irma’s past its projected first-year sales.
“I felt like I was in a big city,” Villani said, flabbergasted.
His latest project is more symbiotic.
Tucked inside the new 6,000-square-foot Wellen Park Welcome Center is the breakfast-lunch-happy-hour Barrel & Bean café, featuring craft coffee and beer with chef-driven bites from Chef Mike’s inspired imagination — fresh-made breakfast sandwiches and quiche, ciabatta paninis, salads and small plates.
Its intended audience was residents and prospective home buyers attending events and viewing interactive displays at the Welcome Center.
But Villani wants the word out that Barrel & Bean is more than an add-on afterthought.
He sees it as a gathering spot for all surrounding neighborhoods, a place where they can relax with early morning Venetian Coffee Roasters craft coffee or happy-hour wine and on-tap brews.
Its outdoor patio, shaded by an automated aluminum pergola, offers vistas of the developing Wellen Park downtown and — unique among Villani’s venues — an unobstructed, stunning sunset every day.
Hint: Villani isn’t anywhere near done growing yet.
Barrel & Bean ($-$$), 12275 Mercado Drive (behind 7-Eleven), Venice, is open Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with happy hour deals from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a special Sunday brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Monday Nov. 30, Barrel & Bean will hold its first wine/beer pairing dinner — a four-course meal prepared by Chef Mike Leopold and sous-chef Cait CR. Message Tommy Villani via Facebook to request $40 tickets.
CHEF DELIVERS GOOD HEALTH
Chef Burak Cakir and wife Michelle have owned and operated the Turkish/Mediterranean Ephesus Mediterranean Grill in Port Charlotte for five years, after first launching in Englewood.
They’ve recently filled its former banquet room with a full-service bakery/coffee shop. Now they go to work at 4 in the morning to make more desserts than ever, including macarons, baked (not deep-fried) doughnuts and six different kinds of baklava from chocolate to pistachio.
“We’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Burak said. “But until the coronavirus shutdown, we were too busy with the restaurant to focus on something new.”
Burak is a chef, but he’s also a personal trainer and athlete with an advanced sports nutritionist license, who trains three hours a day but is always available to support clients.
He began providing custom, scientifically designed meals to give clients results, whether weight loss, muscle mass, peak performance or jazzed-up energy.
When deliveries in his car could no longer keep up with meal-prep demand, he bought a refrigerated van that now delivers as far as Tampa and, soon, Orlando. Within a few months, he’ll ship vacuum-sealed meals nationwide.
With his new meal-delivery service, Fitletics Rx Meal Prep, Burak prepares as many as three meals a day for clients, based on a detailed questionnaire and interview. The meals don’t follow restrictive menus or diets like keto and paleo which, he says, aren’t sustainable. He prepares varied, interesting meals that clients can make part of a clean lifestyle.
Some of them have lost as much as 40 pounds in a month and a half.
But how do the Cakirs do it all?
“It comes down to time management,” said Burak. “I never give myself an excuse not to do it. And it’s all worth it when clients say I’ve changed their lives.”
Ephesus Mediterranean Grill ($$), 941-681-2343, 8300 Wiltshire Drive (off Gasparilla Road), Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Saturday. Bakery/coffee shop hours 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., lunch noon to 2 p.m., dinner 4 to 9 p.m.
For more information on Fitletics Rx Meal Prep, visit www.fitleticsrxmeal prep.com or Facebook @FitleticsRxmealprepCo.
CHURCHES AND THANKSGIVING
Last week, The Scene incorrectly stated that Englewood United Methodist Church was preparing free Thanksgiving dinners. Instead, they do Christmas takeout dinners with delivery to the homebound.
However, their sister church, Gulf Cove United Methodist, 1100 S. McCall Road, 941-697-1747, will serve free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinners from noon to 3 p.m. Just pull up to the drive-thru and state the number of dinners you need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.