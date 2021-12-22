SARASOTA - Key Chorale, the Suncoast’s premier symphonic chorus, presents two concert dates for "Choral Splendor in 40 Parts," featuring more than 40 voices of the Chamber Singers and special guest Les Canards Chantants, a solo-voice ensemble specializing in music of the Renaissance.
Founded in England in 2011, Les Canards Chantants are now based in Philadelphia, where they are Ensemble in Residence at Glencairn Museum, and present concerts of renaissance polyphony at home and abroad.
Les Canards Chantants has toured in the UK, Germany, and China, where they headlined the inaugural festival of Western Early Music at the Beijing Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing.
Innovative programs like 1.500 Surround Sound (an immersive polychoral experience), Dowland’s Table (Lute song choose-your-own-adventure) and Sex, Drugs and Madrigals (staged Italian madrigals) have cemented the ensemble’s reputation for daring and entertaining presentation in concert, and for engaging with the most unusual repertoire from the Renaissance.
“We are excited to be singing alongside of some of our country’s leading performers of this style,” said Maestro Joseph Caulkins. “In addition to them being a special part of these incredible works for 40 or more voices, we will also get to hear them perform works as an ensemble by Gabrieli, Palestrina, and Victoria – all masters of the 16th century. This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Experience a rare live performance of Thomas Tallis’ Spem in alium (Hope in any other), considered one of the greatest compositions of all time, and Alessandro Striggio’s Mass in 40 parts, a masterpiece lost for more than 400 years.
These masterpieces are scored for 40 independent vocal parts, and as many as 60 parts for Striggio’s final Agnus Dei – a feat unequaled to this day. Experience an unforgettable program of polychoral extravagance and unparalleled splendor.
The performances take place:
Friday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church
Saturday, Jan. 15, 4 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church
Tickets are $30-$40. Go to keychorale.org or call the box office at 941-552-8768.
