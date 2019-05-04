Seafood, music and total relaxation are the theme of the 3rd Annual Venice Seafood and Music Festival in Centennial Park. The food, drinks and music started Friday evening, but don’t worry the festival continues today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Offerings will include seafood, of course, as well as vegetarian dishes cooked fresh onsite with a diversity of side dishes, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks — and don’t forget desserts.
Downtown in this historic district, stores will be open at their usual times and the many restaurants on Venice, Miami and Tampa Avenues will be delighted to entice everyone and serve their own Italian, American, French and other special menus.
During breaks between performances, be sure to browse the shopping marketplace of arts and crafts, gourmet food items and specialty products.
Also at the festival, the Humane Society of Sarasota County will have its “Big Mac” mobile adoption center. Stop by and meet the extended family of friends awaiting adoption, consider a new companion and lend support to this compassionate organization.
The event is produced by Paragon Festivals and Venice MainStreet with the Humane Society of Sarasota County as a special guest. For details call 941-484-6722 or email Nick@VeniceMainStreet.com.
