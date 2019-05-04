Seafood festival

Even before the 3rd Annual Venice Seafood and Music Festival was officially open Friday people were already onsite exploring the food options. The event, which also includes music and a marketplace, continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

 PHOTO BY BOB MUDGE

Offerings will include seafood, of course, as well as vegetarian dishes cooked fresh onsite with a diversity of side dishes, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks — and don’t forget desserts.

Downtown in this historic district, stores will be open at their usual times and the many restaurants on Venice, Miami and Tampa Avenues will be delighted to entice everyone and serve their own Italian, American, French and other special menus.

During breaks between performances, be sure to browse the shopping marketplace of arts and crafts, gourmet food items and specialty products.

Also at the festival, the Humane Society of Sarasota County will have its “Big Mac” mobile adoption center. Stop by and meet the extended family of friends awaiting adoption, consider a new companion and lend support to this compassionate organization.

The event is produced by Paragon Festivals and Venice MainStreet with the Humane Society of Sarasota County as a special guest. For details call 941-484-6722 or email Nick@VeniceMainStreet.com.

