VENICE — Saturday, Jan. 21, is the city's eighth Make A Difference Day, a day on which volunteers spend the morning beautifying Venice.
"Every year we are blessed to have a variety of people, groups and ages participate," organizer Jim Foubister said in a news release.
This year's registered participants include families, individuals, couples, schools, clubs, churches, visitors and newcomers — more than 300 ranging in age from 6 to 86, he said in the release.
The Keep Venice Beautiful Team supervises most of the work, with Monty Andrews leading in John Nolen Park, Gene Lodge in West Blalock Park and Bob Vedder and the Bloom Team serving throughout downtown, the release states.
Already having assignments are the city of Venice administration team, which will host registration at 7:30 a.m. at the Venice Community Center; the Venice Garden Club, which will be at Centennial Park; Fellowship Bible Church, Golden Beach, First Christian Church and Student Leadership Academy, which will work in the medians; Venice Presbyterian and Emmanuel Lutheran churches, which will be at City Hall; and the Young Marines, who will be at Legacy, John Nolen and Prentiss French parks.
Also, VHS girls basketball will work in West Heritage Park; the Gulf Drivers will be at Graser Park and Venice Beach; Tri County Air and J2 solutions will be in Service Club and South Brohard parks; the Lions Club and VHS Interact Club will be at Venezia and West Blalock parks; Christ United Venice and VHS boys baseball will work East Heritage Park; and Team Rubicon will be in Mundy Park.
On Sunday, the Seventh-Day Adventist team will be at the VABI playground.
In addition, more than 70 people who signed up online will volunteer throughout the city and in the Urban Forest.
Besides the hundreds of volunteers the project draws, Foubister also gives credit to Rick Simpson, director of Public Works, Skip Petitt supervisor of Public Works, and the entire Parks Division for supplying the equipment and materials for the volunteers to use. Gloves and water are provided as well.
If you want to participate but haven't signed up, go to the Community Center at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and use the drive-thru registration line. You'll receive a T-shirt and a park assignment for the morning.
All volunteers are invited to Maxine Barritt Park for an 11 a.m. luncheon hosted, prepared and served by the men and women of One Christ Won City, which comprises 14 local churches.
