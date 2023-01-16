MADD in park

Make a Difference Day volunteers work in West Blalock Park during a prior year's event. This year's event is Saturday, Jan. 21.

VENICE — Saturday, Jan. 21, is the city's eighth Make A Difference Day, a day on which volunteers spend the morning beautifying Venice.

"Every year we are blessed to have a variety of people, groups and ages participate," organizer Jim Foubister said in a news release.


