VENICE — The Venice Planning Commission is working to reduce the allowable building height in certain zoning districts by up to a full story.
It’s part of the Land Development Regulations rewrite underway.
Planners are reworking city code to introduce different types of tables to give more information.
Graphics will give a visualization of allowable building height, percent of lot coverage, required setbacks in each zoning district and more.
The number of zoning districts is being streamlined from 21 to 12.
Three will be eliminated altogether or phased out, including the residential estate, which applies to two parcels in the city; resort tourist residential, which applies to three properties; and the commercial mixed-use zoning district.
Building height took up most of the discussion at a special meeting Dec. 9. Current allowable height in most of the city is 35 feet; that will go up by 4 feet as the maximum buildable height of 39 feet, capped at three stories of up to 15 feet on the bottom floor and up to 12 feet for each additional floor. Three stories remains the maximum.
“Your adding 4 feet, where it used to be 35, but only if they’re designing it that way,” said Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder. “It could be lower than 39 feet.”
RMF districts lowered
Multi-family zoning districts, which allow a 45 foot high building by right and an additional 40 feet with a special exception, came under scrutiny.
Jeff Shrum, development services director with Venice, said the previous Comprehensive Plan did not restrict height in many areas.
“A lot of those RMF districts along the water were not in Planning Areas and had no protections (to restrict) building height. What you’ve got in front of you is the lowering of a little bit of height,” Shrum said.
“Another way of looking at this is where we allowed seven story buildings, we’re now allowing six stories,” he said.
Snyder wanted to be clear about RMF districts.
“What it comes down to is we have actually lowered the height,” he said. “We’ve gone from 65 feet maximum for RMF-1 and RMF-2, to 51 feet. We’ve gone from 75 feet to 63 feet on RMF-3, or a little above on RMF-4 to 87 feet from 85 feet. That is reducing what people can do today.”
Commercial, industrial lowered
The board agreed to lower maximum building height in commercial and industrialized zoned areas from six to four stories.
Planning Department staff and consultant Kimley-Horn have been unveiling different sections of the new draft LDR at each Commission meeting. The Commission meets again Jan. 7 at City Hall.
