By GREG GILES
News Editor
The team of developer Mike Miller and real estate financier Frank Cassata foresee another five-acre residential subdivision on East Venice Avenue.
This one abuts an already planned five-acre housing development, called Cassata Place Phase I, which is in the works.
The parcel, owned by the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Inc., still has its Sarasota County zoning designation of Open Use Estate-1, and can’t be developed without a city zoning designation. Land use attorneys Jeff Boone and daughter Annie Boone, making her first appearance before the commission, represented Cassata Phase II before the Venice Planning Commission Tuesday afternoon seeking a rezone for the property to Residential Multi Family-2 zoning.
The rezone technically allows up to 45 units to be built, or 7 units per acre, unless that is reduced at the site and development plan stage. Cassata Place I was approved at 28 units, or 5.5 units per acre.
Commissioner Thomas Murphy said he would be looking for something in that lower range when and if a site plan proposal comes before the Commission in the near future.
Much of the parcel is grass with one single family home which was converted to a club house for the Girl Scouts and remnants of a basketball court behind it.
Like Cassata I, Cassata II is located in the Venetian Gateway Overlay District which has strict Mediterranean architectural style requirements.
The rezone was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission on Tuesday by a unanimous vote, and moves next to the Venice City Council for its consideration.
Jeff Boone said there are no immediate plans for development of the parcel.
Village on the Isle
In other action, Village on the Isle was granted an addition year extension (staff already authorized a one year extension) by the Venice Planning Commission to complete new site work. The retirement community also received permission to administratively approve other facade changes to older buildings consistent with three new buildings currently under construction, thereby saving itself numerous trips back before the Commission for similar site plan amendments.
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
