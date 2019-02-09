There’s no exception to getting a special exception if the city’s Development Services director says you need one.
At least, that’s what the Venice Planning Commission decided Tuesday in an appeal by the Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV).
The JCV property was annexed into the city in 2002 and rezoned to a Residential, Single-Family 1 designation, which allows a house of worship as a special exception.
The property included a cemetery in the northeast corner. That’s an accessory use that also requires a special exception, though it’s not clear the city issued one.
The JCV wants to add a columbarium — a building to house urns — so it asked Jeff Shrum, the Development Services director, for a determination that one would be allowed automatically because of the existing cemetery.
He said it would need a special exception.
Although the city code says that a cemetery, a mausoleum and a columbarium are potential accessory uses under a special exception, it doesn’t mean that a special exception for the house of worship or for one of them includes the other two, he said.
Representing the JCV, attorney Jackson Boone argued that the columbarium is a “continuation” of the cemetery use and therefore shouldn’t need its own special exception.
Shrum urged the Commission to reject that position and said that if the JCV believed it had a right to add a columbarium arising out of its rezoning, the remedy was to seek a vested-rights determination.
Generally, a property owner can’t have property rights taken away by a change in the code or the comprehensive plan.
Asked for guidance, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez told the commissioners that Shrum’s decision was entitled to “great deference” as long as it was consistent with the city code and was supported by competent, substantial evidence.
Commissioner Jerry Towery moved to affirm Shrum’s determination.
When the commission makes a decision on a special exception, he said, it’s only considering the specific use at issue. If it grants one for a cemetery, he said, it’s not including anything else.
The motion passed 6-1, with Commissioner Thomas Murphy voting against it.
Murphy said he thought the Commission had the authority to grant the JCV a special exception on the spot, but Fernandez said it couldn’t because no application for one had been filed.
