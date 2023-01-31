SARASOTA —  By a unanimous vote late Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota County commissioners approved a rezone petition and critical area plan for the proposed North River Marketplace.

A companion comprehensive plan amendment also passed on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Mark Smith dissenting due to the lack of affordable housing in the residential component of the proposed development.


