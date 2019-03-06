SOUTH VENICE — From accolades to jokes, all in all, Charlotte County commissioners heard good news from their Sarasota County counterparts about two local roads at the top of everyone’s complaint list.
During a joint meeting of the two commissions Thursday, board members heard about the updated timeline for improvements to northern River Road and Sarasota County’s planned repaving for their portion of Winchester Boulevard in Englewood.
While Sarasota County commissioners await a formal road transfer agreement whereby River Road would become a state road from U.S. 41 to the interstate, the Florida Department of Transportation has put the improvement project in its five-year work plan. That timeline indicates work will begin to improve the road in 2021, not 2024 as earlier indicated by the state.
Spencer Anderson, Sarasota County’s director of Public Works, told the joint commission that current design plans call for six lanes from U.S. 41 to Center Road, then four lanes from that point to the interstate, which aligns with the current road configuration near Interstate 75 at present.
“From where we were three years ago, this is amazing,” Sarasota County Commission Chairman Charles Hines said. “It took a great partnership to make this happen.”
“Accolades to Mac Horton and Shannon Staub who started years ago to get this moving,” Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex added.
While they expressed delight at the progress on River Road, it still leaves open the question of improving the road from U.S. 41 to State Road 776 in Englewood. While the county owns most of the right of way needed, and preliminary design work has been done, there are no cost estimates for that project and it is not included in the county’s five-year capital improvements program.
However, Commissioner Christian Ziegler of Sarasota County, who is close to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, said the congressman still has an interest in seeing the road improved because of its status as a vital hurricane evacuation route.
He added that Steube, who advocated for the road as a state senator, had indicated that federal funding might be possible for the western portion of the road.
The joint boards took up the topic of Winchester. Sarasota has plans to repave the swiftly deteriorating road.
Anderson told commissioners that the design and procurement processes would take about six months before repaving could start, which could be in September.
Sarasota County commissioners just added $5 million to their capital improvements budget last Tuesday for the three-mile repaving project. Included in that sum is $2 million to repave a one-mile portion of River Road at the intersection with Winchester.
Repaving is expected to take another three months, but Anderson said, “They really do bang it out pretty quick once we get a contractor on board.”
“I’ve never seen us act this quickly,” Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio said.
