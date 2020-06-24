WELLEN PARK — City and community members are working together in an effort to help residents through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Days after distributing masks at the Wellen Park community of IslandWalk, emergency workers and members of the Gran Paradiso Community Emergency Response Team gave away masks for residents of Gran Paradiso on Saturday.
A drive-up tent located in the community’s clubhouse parking lot was set up with residents taking part receiving packages of five, 100% cotton, machine-washable masks.
More communities and counties are looking at new rules for wearing masks after recent rising in numbers of people suffering from COVID-19.
