Joanne Foreman, Barbara Vaughn and Ann Marie MacLean share poppies and their Patriotic Spirit at the Veterans Day Tribute at Patriots Park. Barbara is retired after serving in the Air Force. Ann Marie is the 2nd Vice President of American Legion NoVel 159 and served on the Color Guard at Patriots Park.
County Commissioner Nancy Detert, Venice Mayor Ron Feingold, Jennifer and Congressman Greg Steube joined in thanking Veterans for their service to the USA. Congressman Steube is an Army Veteran who served in Afghanistan.
gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Kathlee Mungavin brought her grandson Cooper Skaggs to the Veterans Day Tribute at Patriots Park, realizing how important it is for Cooper to know and learn about veterans.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Veterans Lee Heron and Bill Schultz shared a few jokes about their ages at the Veterans Day Tribute at Patriots Park. Lee recently celebrated his 100th birthday. He called Bill a youngster at 83.
A large crowd of dignitaries and friends said “Thank you” to veterans at a tribute at Patriots Park on Veteran’s Day.
The mood seemed happy as the crowd began gathering early. Friends hugged. Members of NoVel 159 passed out poppies. Katelyn MacLean, a friend of NoVel 159, made sure everyone had a program.
The Legion Riders made their motorcycle entrance and helped set up some chairs and water. We later learned they were part of the group that rode to raise funds to help Veterans and added to the final total of more than $125,000.
Norm MacEllan, Color Guard Commander of American Legion NoVel 159, made sure the program moved right along.
Gordan Sherman spoke, “We honor our veterans everyday. We reach out and support our newest vets. We will not leave a brother or sister behind. We connect with our vets.”
Congressman Greg Stuebe reminded the group that only 5% of Americans are vets. He invited everyone to give them a simple, “Thank you.”
Retired Air Force Col Barbara Vaughn thanked Steve Pinter for engraving the names of the 13 young men and women who were killed at the Afghanistan Airport on the Monument at Patriots Park.
She read their names and ages in tribute. Later, Norm MacEllan looked out at the mostly senior veterans, reminding everyone they were also young when they served. It was a moving statement.
The Rifle Salute, Taps and music by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble made the heart and soul sing with thanks to our veterans on this special day.
Some Of Our Best
This week, we give thanks to the residents of Venice. The generous people in this community make magic happen by their dedication to making life good for all.
Whether they are volunteering at places like the Food Pantry, schools or places where thousands of them gather each week, they are reaching out to help others.
In Venice, retirement means moving on to work as a volunteer. Young people find a way to juggle work, family and service. Students help with worthwhile projects in their schools.
Athletes work with those less able. Some volunteers plant flowers. We are a terrific community and a winning team.
As we show gratitude on this Thanksgiving Day, we can give each other a pat on the back as we are the people who make Venice a great place to live.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
