Venice Theatre

After local groups, organizations and businesses saw the damage to Venice Theatre from Hurricane Ian, they offered various forms of help to the theater.

 PHOTO BY RONALD DUPONT JR.

VENICE — An amazing thing happened after hurricane Ian devastated the east side of the main building on Venice Theatre’s campus.

Shortly after Ian’s winds and rain subsided, local organizations and businesses contacted the theater offering space to continue education and community engagement programs.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments