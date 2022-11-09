VENICE — An amazing thing happened after hurricane Ian devastated the east side of the main building on Venice Theatre’s campus.
Shortly after Ian’s winds and rain subsided, local organizations and businesses contacted the theater offering space to continue education and community engagement programs.
Starz Choice Dance Academy, Venice Middle School, The Haven, Loveland Center, Venice Area Beautification Inc., Troll Music, and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church did so within 48 hours.
Sandy Davisson, the theater’s Director of Education and Community Engagement, expressed her gratitude to these organizations, as well as to Seaside Springs, The Venetian Golf and River Club, and South Venice Civic Association, for reaching out or offering to donate space.
“Their concern is heartfelt,” she said. “These organizations know the meaning of community spirit. My colleagues Kelly Duyn and Brad Wages and I cannot express the gratitude we feel. We are truly speechless.”
Starz Choice Dance Academy was the first to reach out, within hours after Hurricane Ian started to subside. Venice Theatre (VT) and Starz Choice have a long history of partnering.
Cathleen Becker, owner of Starz Choice, said, “We are happy that Starz Choice Dance Academy is able to donate space to the Venice Theatre in their time of need. Our dance studio also had damage from the storm, but we are fortunate that we only had to close for a few weeks.”
Principal Dinverno at Venice Middle School reached out shortly after.
“Understanding that VT wanted to find offsite spaces so that our classes and programs could restart as soon as possible, Principal Dinverno replied to my emails and texts almost instantly,” Davisson said. “VMS is housing our Monday through Friday after school programs.”
The Haven south campus is housing VT’s Thursday Dynamic Drama class for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Loveland Center stepped in to temporarily house Saturday classes.
Becca, the operations manager at Loveland, said, “Loveland is proud to be a long-standing member of the Venice Community and to support other area nonprofits whenever possible. The Venice Theatre is a pillar of the Venice community, and we know they will come back stronger than before.”
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church immediately began housing The Silver Foxes singers — just one week after the hurricane.
As Venice Theatre works to rebuild its main building, Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) not only offered their boardroom for class space but is acting as a temporary office space for Venice Theatre staff.
“Venice Theatre’s leadership team and board of directors cannot fully express the gratitude we feel for our community partners,” he said. “We are deeply grateful and know that it is only through the generosity of our community that we are able to move forward and come back strong.”
