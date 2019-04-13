Alan and Alexis Adams still haven’t sold their house.
But the couple featured in a March 27 story in the Gondolier Sun now has many people trying to help them.
Alan is a disability-retired Navy vet who has neurological deficits and is legally blind due to a service-related accident. After battling harsh Ohio winters, the couple moved to Venice in December.
They bought a house on a busy street with no sidewalks just south of Center Road sight unseen on a VA loan. It’s also farther from the Venice Gardens Civic Association pool than Alan can walk.
Their dream is to move into a bigger house with a more-open floor plan, fitted with handicapped-accessibilty features, in a subdivision with sidewalks and less traffic.
Realtor Robert Goldman, of Michael Saunders & Co., had a listing for a house in Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club that met their criteria.
Because it hadn’t sold after a couple of months, he approached the owner, Betty Hackmeister, with an idea: Would she be willing to give the couple a contract and pull her house off the market until they can sell theirs?
As the widow of a veteran, she quickly agreed.
“I thought, if I can help a veteran, that would be great,” she said.
The hitch is that while the Adamses are already approved for another VA loan, they can only have one at a time and must pay off the existing loan first.
A wallLynn Colett heard about the story from Judy Braham, CEO of Gulfcoast Women in Networking.
Braham’s company, An Organized Move, offers complete moving plans for people who are relocating. One of its services is staging homes for sale. Colett wanted to help the Adamses house look more appealing to potential buyers.
The house had one major flaw, she said: Its lanai was doubling as the master bedroom.
Sliding-glass doors off the small dining area led to the lanai/bedroom and another set opened to the back yard. The raised tracks for the doors were actually one of the things that hampered Alan’s mobility.
The fix was obvious — build a wall. Getting it paid for was another matter. Their budget had to be considered.
The help
Colett and her staff sought contractors who were willing to take the project on at a reduced cost.
Michael Bishop, of Bishop Construction Services, quickly stepped up. He built two walls: one with French doors leading into the lanai/bedroom space and a second one, also with double doors, to create an actual bedroom with some privacy.
Electrical work was also required. Bishop applied to the county for a building permit. Thanks to a sympathetic staff member, he had it in a few hours. Work started Wednesday. By Saturday, drywall was being hung and the doors were installed. Tile will be installed Monday, electrical trim-out is Tuesday and final electrical and building inspections are Wednesday.
All of the labor and almost all of the materials were donated, Bishop said, adding the $15,000 job turned into about $1,000.
Even though Bishop grew up in Venice, he said he was still touched by the way the community rallied to help.
“I’m pretty sure I cried at least three times during the project,” he said.
He’s not the only one.
“I’ve cried a lot in the last week,” Alan said, adding that it’s partly because the transformation of the house, which he said looks “totally different.” “Somebody’s going to be really lucky to get this house.”
A fund has been created at the United Way of South Sarasota County Foundation. Donations will initially be used to facilitate the Adamses’ move. Whatever is left in the fund will be retained to help veterans in the future.
Goldman said Michael Saunders is waiving its commission, while Tony Moore of Gulfside Mortgage Services will be crediting the VA appraisal, processing and underwriting fees, a total donation of $1,885.
Colett said her company will handle the move, down to hanging pictures and “putting toothbrushes in place.”
The family also wants to do a barbecue after their move to thank everyone.
“We have met the most amazing people in this process,” Alan said. “There’s definitely a power deeper than us working here.”
