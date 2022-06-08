Norm MacLellan and Mike Roselle represent veterans who served in Vietnam. Both men continue their service to our country through their work in this community. Norm was in charge of the Memorial Day Never Forget – Ever Honor at Patriots Park. Mike, a retired Marine, laid a wreath at the event.
From left, Commander Don MacLean, Nick Pachota and Nancy Detert represented their organizations paying tribute to veterans at Patriots Park. Commander MacLean is commander of NoVel Post 159, Nick is vice mayor of Venice and Nancy is a county commissioner.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left, Norb and Sharon Bellendir, Sandy and Rich Mazur always attend events at Patriots Park. They bring an enthusiastic spirit that showcases their love for the USA. They are local volunteers.
gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Lynn Cleary, director of the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble, directs the huge crowd at Patriots Park in singing “God Bless America.”
