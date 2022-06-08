“We are all united in our love for our country. This is small town America,” County Commissioner Nancy Detert said at the Memorial Day gathering at Patriots Park.

“Those we honor here today gave their all so we could have an America free of fear and tyranny,” said Norm MacLellan, chair of the event.

“These veterans placed the security of our country before their safety,” added Venice Vice Mayor Nick Pachota in a proclamation from the city he read.

The beautiful day in Venice brought a huge crowd to Patriots Park. Most were dressed in red, white and blue. There were a few children among them.

The Laying of Wreaths, speeches, reading the names of the 13 men and women lost during the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the playing of taps symbolized a patriotic event.

This first large Memorial Day gathering in three years symbolized more. It showcased a community coming together in love. Looking around, it depicted a community that continues to serve.

Many on hand are volunteers. Some are caregivers and stood by their people in wheelchairs. Everyone there represented what is often referred to as “The Heart of Venice.”

They prove the veterans we honor on Memorial Day did not die in vain.

Save The Date


On Flag Day, June 14, join members of American Legion NoVel Post 159 as they replace the American Flag at Centennial Park with a new, larger flag. There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m.

One Of Our Best

The special person of this week is Lynn Cleary, the director of the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble. Under her direction, the musicians created a rousing All American Tribute to the USA at Patriots Park.

Many people in the audience could not resist singing along to ”Proud to Be An American.” They wanted to stand up.

This year, the musicians played a new version of God Bless America. It took practice and fingers crossed. Lynn made sure she briefed the audience when to start and sing along.

The result was sensational. Everyone who could stood and sang from the bottom of their hearts.

With our flag waving at half mast, and thoughts of our veterans and the reason for our Memorial Day gathering, the robust singing became a moment of red, white and blue Venice magic.

Lynn Cleary and the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble make Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

