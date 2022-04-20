CVA founder Annette Sherman dies
Annette Karpelman Scherman preserved a key component of Sarasota’s history — its movers and shakers.
The founder of the Community Video Archives died April 11, 2022 in Sarasota. She was 93.
Her life as an entertainer, inventor, teacher, entrepreneur and historian began early and lasted nearly to the end. While she certainly qualified as a “mover and shaker,” she was adamant that she not be included in the Community Video Archives.
At 13, she performed on the radio in New York. Soon she was acting, directing, producing and teaching theater in New York, Washington D.C. and the Virgin Islands, performing in a nightclub act — “The Five of Us.”
She never did anything halfway.
An inventor and entrepreneur, she created the “Anyway Top,” a garment that could be worn 132 different ways, a sign of the fashion maven that also was part of her DNA.
In 1975, she moved to Sarasota where she soon was one of this area’s movers and shakers. A member of several community organizations, she founded the first women’s tennis tournament in this area, and, by 1976, had a radio show that focused on the arts — “Conversations with Annette.”
“Conversations with Annette” began in 1976 on WQSA. That show would eventually move to public television, first under the title of “Conversations” and then “Community.”
Unhappy with her hair on the first day of that television show, she donned a hat. Hats would become her trademark over what turned into some 30 years on air.
That show would also lead to the creation of her legacy to her adopted city — Community Video Archives, which came about from a conversation with friend Jo Henelley in 1991.
As the weekly television show continued, so did the CVA and its annual luncheons at Michael’s on East where videos of the year honorees would be shown to what was always a packed house of friends and relatives of the honorees plus members of the community.
She maintained an office and TV studio in a building adjacent to Michael’s. Robert A. Drohlich, her second husband, served as her cameraman on “Community” for a few years, and several close friends helped with other aspects of the production process.
She was never without a hat on those shows, nor was she ever not fully prepared for each and every guest.
She had read their books, been to their performances, and, in at least one case, the consummate reporter had even ridden a circus elephant.
She met Myron Thomas, a professional videographer, when she was talking about the archives and he was about to go into TV production.
He said he filmed more than 100 biographies. They were shown at the annual CVA luncheons beginning in 1995, he said. A board of loyal fans and donors subsidized productions costs.
Chris Pfahler of Venice was the luncheon’s co-chair for at least the past 12 years.
During just over a quarter century, CVA honored a representative cross-section of the movers and shakers who impacted the area during a time of great growth.
The last CVA luncheon occurred in 2019, honoring Julie Milton of Scene Magazine; environmentalist and former county commissioner Jon Thaxton; Ringling College president Dr. Larry Thompson and Gayle Guynup, editor of Style magazine in the Sarasota Herald Tribune.
Venice area residents who are included in CVA include retired publisher of the Venice Gondolier Bob Vedder, Crow’s Nest restaurant founder Steve Harner and Sandra Terry, a Laurel community activist.
The arrival of the pandemic prevented any more editions of the CVA. “Community” continued for one more year, ending in 2020. She was 91 when she retired. She had led a life as productive as any of the many CVA inductees.
Born on Jan. 14, 1929, in New York City to Maurice William and Rose Karpelman, Annette Scherman was predeceased by brothers Daniel and Hershel, sister Lydia, husband Norman B. Scherman, husband Robert A. Drohlich, son Andrew M. Scherman, and nephew Daniel Karpelman.
She is survived by niece Cookie Anne (Doug) McIntyre, nephew Ross Karpelman, grandnephews Joel (Ericka) McIntyre and Benjamin (Jasmine) Karpelman, grandnieces Rachel McIntyre and Jordan McIntyre, great-grandnieces Madeline and Mila McIntyre, and son’s partner Diane Drutowski.
Friends and former “Community” volunteers and associates have shuttered its former offices in the Midtown Plaza.
A celebration of Annette’s life will be held for friends and family in the fall. Donations in honor of Annette may be made to the Cyesis Parenting Students Program at Riverview High School at: rhsfoundation.org/donate-now
