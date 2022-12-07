VENICE — Other illnesses may get more attention, but type II diabetes is the most expensive chronic medical condition in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Studies show that $1 out of every $4 spent on health care costs is diabetes-related — more than $320 billion annually in direct and indirect costs, with half or more of that due to complications from diabetes, including heart disease and stroke, CDC.gov reports.
A Venice-based company is taking a personal approach to helping people manage their diabetes care in the hope of saving both lives and money.
LiveCare Health is the brainchild of Jim Dalton, a Utah resident who envisioned a company that would “care for seniors largely left behind … through compassion, love and accountability,” CEO Max Rockwell said.
“He has always said it’s not about the widget; it’s about high-touch, old-fashioned service of people helping people when someone is in need,” Rockwell said.
Dalton reached out to him in 2018, he said, because he’d helped Dalton fund some projects in his prior career on Wall Street.
The idea was to provide people covered by Medicare with the tools to keep better track of their blood-glucose level.
If they join LiveCare, they receive a Samsung tablet and a testing kit — a lancing device, lancets and test strips for blood draws and a Bluetooth glucometer to read them.
Package tracking lets the LiveCare “onboarding” team know when the equipment has been delivered so they can call the member and complete the set-up process. The tablet has an AT&T chip in it so the member doesn’t even need to have WiFi.
The glucometer syncs with the tablet, which is personalized to the member, and reports the results to LiveCare in real time. If they’re within the normal range, nothing happens. But if they’re not, that’s where the “high-touch” element comes into play.
The other service provided to every member is a health coach whose job it is to keep an eye on their testing, check on them regularly and be available to answer questions.
Members get a call if their reading is high or low, to see if there’s a simple explanation — having just eaten, for example, or needing to eat.
If it’s very high or very low, it triggers an alert generating a call within five minutes. If there’s no response, the next call is to 911.
Staff is available 24/7, even taking or making calls on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Rockwell said — to the surprise of the members getting or making those calls.
In time, he said, they become like family, sometimes calling a member to sing “Happy Birthday.”
Members will call just because they want to talk to someone, he said, or because they need help with something not related to their diabetes.
“We will do whatever we have to for members on the phone,” he said.
The best part is that everything is covered by Medicare and most insurance, making it all cost-free, he said — even the monthly restocking of lancets and test strips.
LiveCare has about 3,500 members currently and is adding between 500 and 1,000 a month, expecting to hit the 10,000-member mark by next summer, he said.
It already has members in all 50 states.
Each coach manages 150 members, with a new one added as needed to maintain that ratio, Rockwell said. Each pod of four or five coaches has a supervisor, so ramping up to 10,000 members means hiring more full-time employees.
That’s considerable growth from the company’s humble beginnings as a home-based business built from a 50-member pilot program, with Rockwell in Utah and his wife, Kim, and two other coaches working out of their home in Florida.
Dalton agreed to consolidate operations in Venice last year and fell in love with it when he visited, Kim Rockwell said.
The company is currently running a pilot program for its next service. Called Seniors at Home, its mission is to help active, independent people who get some assistance from family members remain in their homes safely, Rockwell said.
Technology in the residence will allow monitoring of the member’s activity level, medication usage, nutrition and hydration. It includes a watch with GPS that can also alert LiveCare to potential falls.
The average time to discover a senior who has fallen is 15 hours, he said, while the best outcome depends on finding that person in an hour or less.
Seniors at Home will cost about $1,500 a month and won’t be covered by Medicare or insurance, he said. That’s not cheap, but it’s far less than the cost of an assisted-living facility, with similar services, short of onsite staff, he said.
It offers similar peace of mind to family members, too, he said.
“We remove the guilt and the burden from the caregiver,” he said.
The program also includes coaches, who will be responsible for only 50 members each due to the higher level of service.
Seniors at Home is expected to roll out in January or February, he said.
“We’re very excited about that program,” he said.
The company also has plans to expand its tele-health service, Rockwell said. It’s a hybrid model, with some insurance coverage and some private pay.
If LiveCare hits its membership projection next year, it will be an $18 million company, Rockwell said. But it wasn’t created to “make a ton of money,” he added.
The idea is to help people. Doing that well will bring financial success, he said.
Dalton often speaks of GPS, Rockwell said, but when he does he means “God’s positioning system” — being in the right place at the right time.
In this case, it’s Venice, with a service no one else is providing, to people who are often overlooked.
“I truly believe that,” he said. “It’s how we operate.”
