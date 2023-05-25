VENICE — The Venice Concert Band awarded $1,000 scholarships to two high school seniors who will be majoring in music education at Florida universities in the fall.

Faith Henry, who plays flute at Venice High School and in the Venice Concert Band, plans to attend the University of Central Florida to major in music education. She said she wants to spend her life teaching future generations how to use music as a tool to find themselves and fill their souls as it does for her.


   
