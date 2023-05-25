VENICE — The Venice Concert Band awarded $1,000 scholarships to two high school seniors who will be majoring in music education at Florida universities in the fall.
Faith Henry, who plays flute at Venice High School and in the Venice Concert Band, plans to attend the University of Central Florida to major in music education. She said she wants to spend her life teaching future generations how to use music as a tool to find themselves and fill their souls as it does for her.
Zachary Sullivan, who plays trombone at Venice High School and also in the Venice Concert Band, plans to attend Florida Atlantic University to major in music education. His future plans are to teach either high school or middle school instrumental music.
Four students from Venice schools were awarded tuition to summer band camps.
Henry will attending the University of Central Florida’s Flute Institute, a recommended pre-college program to work with the faculty to hone her skills before beginning her studies in the fall.
Cole Duncan, a junior oboe player at Venice High School, will attend the University of Southern Florida reed camp. He hopes to refine his reed making skills and playing in small ensembles.
Sean Burns, who plays saxophone in the Venice High School band and the Venice Concert Band, will attend Stetson University Saxophone Summer Workshop, where he plans to improve his skills by playing in smaller ensembles.
Alex Teijelo, a sixth-grader who plays Alto Saxophone with the Laurel Nokomis School band, will attend the Sarasota Orchestra Camp, where he hopes to learn more scales and alternate fingerings.
These scholarships were made possible because of the donations of Venice Concert band patrons.
